FRISCO - The San Francisco 49ers will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in an NFC Divisional Playoff matchup that will surely be a hit on TV.

But what if you want to go to the game?

Ticket prices are ... up there.

Tickets are selling for an average price of $1,420 dollars, per one report, with the added note that the price has increased 73 percent since Dallas defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Monday Night Football'' in the Wild Card round.

What's the attraction?

The Cowboys and 49ers are both big winners this year, with Dallas finishing 12-5 in the regular season and the Niners winning 11 straight to finish 13-4.

This will also be a rematch of the 49ers' visit to DFW last year, when the Cowboys lost in a last-minute thriller. The Niners, by the way, are listed as narrow favorites at home.

Of course, there is also a history here. ... as these two franchises represented the best of the 1990's in the NFL.

Oh, and then there is the "America's Team'' thing. Whether it's rookie QB Brock Purdy vs. "god mode'' Dak Prescott or any other generation of standouts, Dallas is a drawing card.

And a way to get into Levi's Stadium on Sunday is going to cost you.

