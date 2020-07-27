CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Cowboys Backup CB Chooses COVID-19 NFL Opt-Out

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys backup cornerback Maurice Canady had a fan club in the scouting department, support enough to make it possible that he might've emerged as a candidate to  be a rotation player on the 2020 edition of the team. But things change - especially when COVID-19 changes them. So Canady on Monday becomes the first Cowboy to use the virus-forced "opt-out'' rule to not play this season.

"Family first, money second,'' Canady tweeted. "Stay safe.''

Voluntary opt-outs will not get their full pay for 2020; their contracts will toll to the 2021 season. In the case of Canady, who previously played briefly for the Jets and Ravens before joining Dallas, he'll get $150,000 for this season. His a one-year deal with $950,000 base salary will be available to him next year.

Canady, 6-1 and 190 and a former 2016 sixth-round draft pick out of Virginia, registered four career starts in the NFL, so he wasn't necessarily an option in replacing Byron Jones, the Pro Bowler who departed to the Miami Dolphins via free agency.  Incumbent vets Chidobe Awuzie, Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis, along with Alabama rookie second-rounder Trevon Diggs, are projected to be the top corners. Another  rookie, Tulsa product Reggie Robinson II, and another vet signee, former Las Vegas Raiders starter Daryl Worley, are also in play as rotational contributors. In total, the Cowboys might've keep as many as 11 defensive backs - and Canady might not have been among them.

But this is the first impact COVID-19 has had on the roster of the Cowboys, who are assembling this week at The Star in Frisco to begin their stay-at-home training camp.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Two Cowboys (so far) Grace Top 100 NFL Players of 2020 list

Two Dallas Cowboys (so far) Grace 'NFL 100' List for 2020

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Makes Sneaky Sneaker High-School Donation

Dallas Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott Makes A Sneaky Sneaker High-School Donation

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Camp: QB DiNucci Signs $3.39M Deal; Does Dallas Rookie Have 'Tony Romo Traits'?

Cowboys Camp: QB DiNucci Signs $3.39M Deal; Does Dallas Rookie Have 'Tony Romo Traits'?

Mike Fisher

'I'm A Playmaker': Rookie Anae Gets 4-Year, $3.532M Deal - And Gets His Cowboys Chance

'I'm A Playmaker': D-Lineman Bradlee Anae Gets His 4-Year, $3.532M Rookie Deal With Dallas Cowboys - And Gets His Chance

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Place WR Johnson On New 'Reserve/COVID-19' List

It's A First Of A Kind Move As The Dallas Cowboys Place WR Jon-Vea Johnson On New 'Reserve/COVID-19' List

Mike Fisher

What If Dak Prescott Is Really Done (Eventually) With the Dallas Cowboys?

What If Dak Prescott Is Really Done (Eventually) With the Dallas Cowboys? Promote From Within? Part 1 of A Series

Matthew Postins

Cowboys 1st & 10: To training camp we go (finally)

It’s time to take a dive into how the NFL and NFLPA finally got the agreements in place to start training camp, plus top Dallas Cowboys stories

Matthew Postins

by

WMX

Exclusive: Dallas Cowboys Sign All 7 NFL Picks To Rookie Deals

Exclusive: In An Active Saturday At The Star, The Dallas Cowboys Sign All Their NFL Draftees - CeeDee Lamb To Ben DiNucci - To Their Four-Year Rookie Deals; Contract Details Inside

Mike Fisher

D-Lineman Bradlee Anae Officially Signs 4-Year Rookie Deal With Dallas Cowboys

D-Lineman Bradlee Anae Officially Signs 4-Year Rookie Deal With Dallas Cowboys

Mike Fisher

Reggie Robinson II Officially Signs Cowboys Rookie 4-Year Contract

Reggie Robinson II Officially Signs Cowboys Rookie 4-Year Contract

Mike Fisher