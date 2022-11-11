'FINISH HIM!' Could Cowboys Win at Packers Bench QB Aaron Rodgers?

After a tumultuous offseason, a rocky start has the Green Bay Packers (3-6) on the ropes of a losing season - and the Dallas Cowboys are in position to deliver a knockout punch.

Speaking of a scenario in which the Packers are eliminated from playoff contention - a tumble that could continue with the favored Cowboys going to Lambeau Field on Sunday - ex-Packers receiver Greg Jennings told FS1's "The Carton Show'' about a next domino.

Could the iconic Rodgers be benched?

"Of course," Jennings said, "Sooner rather than later. You got to see what (backup QB prospect) Jordan Love can do."

Rodgers' four-year contract extension, signed last March, at the moment looks like a possible mistake. A deal that made him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL (at the time) was supposed to bring long-term stability back to the franchise after months of uncertainty regarding Rodgers' future.

Instead, with the Packers three games under 500 and on a five-game losing streak, things are bad and could get worse.

Looking at the Packers' next three opponents, the Cowboys, the Titans, and the Eagles, Jennings declared, "if they lose two out of these three games, which they could likely lose all three, it is done."

Sunday Week 10 brings coach Mike McCarthy back to Green Bay, where he was the coach for 13 seasons, and an associate of Rodgers for times that the QB now says was mostly about "happy tears.''

That's important. But maybe so is Jennings' view.

All of this a big statement coming from Jennings, who isn't just another former teammate of Rodgers - he was one of his favorite targets. Back when the Packers won a Super Bowl, it was a time frame during which Jennings recorded three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Having said that, Jennings has since that time become a rather vocal critic of his old QB.

Could a loss to the Dallas Cowboys be one of the final nails in the career coffin for Rodgers? Dallas, with its 2-7 record against the legendary QB, surely wouldn't mind seeing that at all.

