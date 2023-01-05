Simply put: Cowboys legends and HOF finalists Ware and Woodson are the elite of the elite as players - and as ambassadors for the sport.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys legends DeMarcus Ware and Darren Woodson advanced to the semifinalists list for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023, and now the candidates have been pared to 15, with one more cutdown before the Super Bowl.

And Ware and Woodson are still in the mix.

Ware, the all-time sack leader for the Cowboys with 117 sacks, finished his career with seven All-Pro selections (four first-team), nine Pro Bowls honors, two sack titles (2008, 2010) a Super Bowl win with the Denver Broncos and a spot on the NFL 2000s All-Decade team.

The easy and obvious argument we've often made: If you are "All-Decade,'' you are logically and by definition HOF-worthy.

Woodson has been a semifinalist for the HOF on six occasions, and coming into this year had never advanced beyond that. Woodson retired following the 2003 season as the franchise's all-time leading tackler who was also a five-time Pro Bowler, a four-time first-team All-Pro, and a three-time Super Bowl champion.

The final inductees will be announced on Super Bowl week on Feb. 9 during the NFL Honors TV show, and there will be other deserving candidates of course. The full list …

*Darrelle Revis

*Joe Thomas

*Devin Hester

*Torry Holt

*Reggie Wayne

*Andre Johnson

*Dwight Freeney

*Jared Allen

*Patrick Willis

*DeMarcus Ware

*Zach Thomas

*Darren Woodson

*Ronde Barber

*Albert Lewis

*Willie Anderson

Simply put: Ware and Woodson are the elite of the elite as players - and as ambassadors for the sport.



