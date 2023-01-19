Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is starting to see parallels between his teams of the 1990s and this year's club. "It's like a hunting dog," Jerry explains ...

TAMPA - Jerry Jones has a vision. He always does.

It's an optimistic vision. It always is.

It is presented with "color.'' Yup. Like always.

"It,'' Jones said after the 31-14 playoff win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which advances Dallas one step nearer the Super Bowl he so craves, "is like a hunting dog.''

Oh. What?

"We have tasted what you need to realize it's there and it will cause you to grow,'' said Jerry, sort of making sense in how a hunting dog is trained to develop a "taste'' for what it's pursuing. "I saw that happen to our championship teams and I saw us take guys that certainly had the goods but they not necessarily had the experience of having it happen to them.

"But our teams of the '90s did come on and get better and better and grow."

OK. Got it.

Jones' point: His teams of the 1990's, winners of three Super Bowls in four years, did not, at the beginning of their reign, know how good they could be. But once they trained themselves to have "the taste''?

"We gained on it tonight,'' Jones said on Monday in Tampa.

A key to that '90's run was the 1992 NFC Championship Game at San Francisco ... the last time before Monday that Dallas had won a road playoff game. Now comes another trio to the Bay, a rematch of last season's Cowboys first-round loss ... and an opportunity to rekindle, an opportunity to avenge, an opportunity to ... "hunt.''

"We've got a team here that has enough skill, in my opinion, to go win it," Jones said. "And now we have some experiences that will build the intangibles.''

