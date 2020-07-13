CowboyMaven
FRISCO - There are a lot of good Dallas Cowboys reasons that coach Mike McCarthy campaigned for, and accepted, this job.

His belief in the future of Dak Prescott as the quarterback of "America's Team'' is one of them.

Back in February at the NFL Scouting Combine, McCarthy was asked if Prescott is this team's franchise quarterback.

"Definitely,'' McCarthy said. "It's exactly where we want to be with Dak. I think what he's done to this point speaks for itself. Dak is in a business situation right now. I've gone through this as a head coach with a number of my players in the past and, like anything, I think it's just time to be patient and let the business people work out the business matter."

That's really where we are as an organization and that's where Dak is in his personal (pursuit) to get a contract done.''

During his tenure in Green Bay, McCarthy wasn't must allowed involvement in personnel decisions - much to his chagrin. In Dallas, he's been pleasantly surprised with the "us'' philosophy of the Joneses when it has come to including McCarthy (as Jason Garrett was before him) alongside Jerry, Stephen and personnel boss Will McClay.

So as the Cowboys and Prescott (via CAA) continue to wrestle with long-term contract ideas (they have until Wednesday to create a new long-term deal or else Dak will play in 2020 under the terms of a one-year tag number of $31.409 million), a question: What does the new coach think of this QB who - on the table right now from Dallas can get a five-year deal worth $35 million - is working toward a contract that will make him the highest-paid player in franchise history?

Or, stated another way, what does McCarthy think of letting his "franchise QB'' dangle under the imperfect state of a series of one-year deals?

Prescott last year threw for 4,902 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on a 65.1-percent completion rate. He is more than just a centerpiece of the offense; he's also a centerpiece of the locker room. Everything is important when it comes to building a champion, but ...

How does the coach prioritize the QB position and the importance of defense and the rest?

"Defense gets teams to the Super Bowl,'' McCarthy said, "quarterbacks win Super Bowls.''

Consider that a "get-it-done'' vote from the new head coach, who found the Dallas job attractive in the first place in part due to stability at the QB position - stability that is now on the Wednesday deadline clock.

