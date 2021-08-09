Cowboys Contracts: Why No Moves Planned on Gallup, Gregory & Vander Esch?

The 2021 Cowboys' contractual plan? It leaves an assortment of players with something to prove.

OXNARD, Calif. - The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly taken what could be called a "blanket prove-it'' position on its handful of high-profile players who enter 2021 on the final years of their existing contracts.

So in-season negotiations and possibly a contract with ...

Receiver Michael Gallup? No deal.

Defensive end Randy Gregory? No deal.

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch? No deal.

Dallas will not discuss deals for its free agents-to-be, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News notes, meaning in essence that COO Stephen Jones' infamous "365-day'' approach to running the Cowboys will be taking a few days off when it comes to contract negotiations.

The concept, which would logically also apply to guard Connor Williams and tight end Dalton Schultz, is worthy of debate - and the Cowboys themselves know it.

Wait too long for a player the team truly wants, and the price - witness QB Dak Prescott - goes way up.

On the other hand, commit too early, without enough evidence? And a team is stuck, cap-wise.

Gallup, Gregory, Vander Esch, Williams and Schultz aren't really all under the same "blanket.''

*Gallup could be retained for 2022 while the team lets go of fellow receiver Amari Cooper.

*Gregory could experience a break-out season and make elite money ... but his behavioral background offers something less than a guarantee.

*Vander Esch is a Pro Bowl-level talent with a concerning injury history - and the Cowboys just used a first-round pick on another linebacker in Micah Parsons who appears to be a stellar talent.

*Williams is a starter, but another guard, Connor McGovern, could be ready to contribute soon.

*Schultz had a fine 2020 season but is technically the backup to Blake Jarwin.

The Cowboys front office has taken various approaches here, sometimes proactive, sometimes reactive. The 2021 contractual plan? It leaves an assortment of players with something to prove.