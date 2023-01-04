Cowboys BREAKING: James Washington Cut, T.Y. Hilton 'Even More' Snaps

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to lean even more on veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton against the Washington Commanders. ... and have cut James Washington.

After signing with the Dallas Cowboys, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has seen his role steadily increasing. And this week?

“I could see him getting even more [snaps] this week," coach Mike McCarthy said in anticipation of Dallas' regular-season finale at Washington.

Yes, we can see that now, too, as on Wednesday morning the Cowboys have opted to cut veteran receiver James Washington.

Hilton played 22 snaps for the Cowboys in their win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, his second game in Dallas. He played an even bigger role than he did in his debut against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Against the Titans, Hilton had four catches for 50 yards, just two yards shy of the highlight-reel, 52-yard reception he caught on third-and-30 against the Eagles.

“I can still play,'' Hilton said in the victorious AT&T Stadium locker room that day. ... in his first visit to it. "If you think I can’t play, that’s on you. I can still get open. I’m still fast, so you have to respect that. … (That catch) sparked us. If I’m able to do that, the sky’s the limit for us.”

Hilton signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after not being re-signed by the Indianapolis Colts, the franchise with which he spent the first nine years of his career.

Washington also signed this year after starting his career with the Steelers, but largely due to a camp injury, never got untracked here. He made a recent in-game appearance before becoming inactive in favor of Hilton, ending his season with no catches.

Meanwhile, while his signing wasn't the one many expected (see Odell Beckham Jr.), Hilton is starting to play a valuable role as another third-down target for quarterback Dak Prescott, and he is even serving as a mentor for CeeDee Lamb.

The Cowboys and Hilton will play their final regular-season game of the season Sunday on the road against the Washington Commanders. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. (CT) with a lot on the line ... and maybe a lot more snaps for T.Y. on the line as well.

