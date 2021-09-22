September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

And suddenly there is again just one kicker here at The Star.
Author:

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?

Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.

Zuerlein got a game call for his efforts. (Long-snapper Jake McQuaide sprinted into the end zone after the kick to retrieve the literal game ball.)

And suddenly there is again just one kicker here at The Star.

The Cowboys have released kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cutting him loose from the practice squad … and from being Zuerlein’s shadow at practice.

No image description

550E88CB-F286-4392-9312-BE0EF3CEA56B
Play

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Zuerlein Game Ball

And suddenly there is again just one kicker here at The Star.

zack-martin clutch
Play

LISTEN: Cowboys Veteran Makes Dazzling 2021 Debut

Locked On Cowboys: All-22 Review After Cowboys Week 2 Win vs. Chargers

holton hill long
Play

BREAKING: Cowboys Sign Former Longhorns CB

Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

Special-teams coordinator “Bones” Fassel had claimed that the second kicker was signed to provide practice rest for Zuerlein, who underwent offseason back surgery. But in fact, Zuerlein opened the season poorly, in Week 1 missing on two of his field-goal attempts and a PAT is a close loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs.

Why the move? In addition to using the practice squad spot for a more needy position … Maybe Zuerlein’s leg suddenly got stronger.

Or maybe the Cowboys’ confidence in his leg suddenly got stronger.

The Cowboys now turn their attention to Week 3 as Dallas takes on the visiting Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football next week. Both teams are 1-1 this season, and if the game comes down to a kick, the Cowboys obviously feel Greg Zuerlein is the right guy.

550E88CB-F286-4392-9312-BE0EF3CEA56B
News

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Zuerlein Game Ball

zack-martin clutch
Podcasts

LISTEN: Cowboys Veteran Makes Dazzling 2021 Debut

holton hill long
News

BREAKING: Cowboys Sign Former Longhorns CB

Cowboys - Taco
News

Cowboys' Huge Draft Whiff Finds New NFL Home

CowboysDaily092121
News

LISTEN: Ugly and Lucky, Cowboys Find Way to Win in Los Angeles

Cowboys - Chargers Punt Block
News

Cowboys' Punt Block in L.A.: Bone(s)-Headed Explanation

lael dark
News

La’el Collins Innocent? Can Cowboys Prove It?

4ECDF7E2-1956-4F31-A7AE-A4A5A9546F29
Podcasts

Cowboys LISTEN: Updates on Micah, Amari & Randy Gregory