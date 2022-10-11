FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys must prepare for the coming Sunday Night Showdown in Philadelphia as if Cooper Rush is their quarterback.

And that can work, as he just won his fourth consecutive start in place of Dak Prescott, who had surgery on his right thumb Sept. 12. ... and is fighting to make his return, maybe as soon at Week 6 at the Eagles.

There are Cowboys watchers campaigning for Rush to keep the job even when Prescott is ready to return (see "What Does Dallas 'Owe' Rush?'') ... but owner Jerry Jones once again is making it clear that Prescott is the starter.

But ... when?

Said Jones in a Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, suggesting there will be a throwing test at the Wednesday workout here inside The Star: “He’s gotta really be able to spin the ball. … We’ll start working on that Wednesday real hard. We know Dak Prescott can play, but can he spin the ball?”

The Cowboys (4-1) can catch Eagles (5-0) this week with another upset victory, and a healthy Prescott would be the best way to attempt that. But medical clearance - starting with a Tuesday doctor's visit - still stands in the way.

Prescott is calling himself “day-to-day” in the wake of Sunday’s win at the Rams - a game in which Rush played nearly error-free but completed only 10 passes for 102 yards - and is claiming that he can now grip the football, a key step toward him practicing for a full week and then reclaiming his top spot.

It is the position of Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy that Prescott needs that full week of practice before playing in a game. It is the position of Jones that pending the Tuesday medical look, such a practice schedule could unfold beginning on Wednesday.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Jones said. “He’s feeling good, made a lot of improvement. He’ll throw a lot this week.”

