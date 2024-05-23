Dak Prescott presents $2.1 million gift to Children's Health
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott presented a $2.1 million donation to Children's Health from Children’s Cancer Fund from monies raised at the 2024 Children’s Cancer Fund “A Knight to Remember” Gala.
“When I see these kids, I see courage, hope and strength,” Prescott said earlier this month at the 2024 Children’s Cancer Fund Gala. “This year, as a new father myself, it is that much more impactful.”
The gift to Children's Health will support key areas including Child Life services, Dr. Sisi Zheng’s pediatric cancer research project, a Junior Faculty position, endowment’s supporting Child Life, Pet Therapy, and a newly launched mental health initiative.
In the nonprofit's signature fundraiser, 23 pediatric cancer patients showcased their immense bravery, strutting the runway in a fashion show alongside celebrities. The gala raised a total $2.6 million to help create a brighter future for kids with cancer by advancing research and care.
It's Prescott's second year serving as part of legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach’s “Quarterbacks for a Cure” program, while Troy Aikman will be making his 25th consecutive appearance. The two are co-chairs are dedicated to the cause that no child or family should face the fight against cancer alone.
Children’s Cancer Fund was founded in 1982 by a coalition of parents whose children were receiving cancer therapy at Children’s HealthSM. Each year, CCF raises millions of dollars for pediatric cancer research and Child Life services, creating four additional endowments for Children’s Health.