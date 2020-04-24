CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Cowboys Decline 3 Trade Offers to Draft 'Alpha' WR CeeDee Lamb

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - In all of their in-house mock drafts, CeeDee Lamb never fell to the Dallas Cowboys at Pick No. 17, and in all their wildest dreams, the sixth-rated player on their board was never going to fall that late, either.

But when it happened in Thursday's NFL Draft, the Cowboys were prepared to say both "yes'' and "no.''

"Yes'' to choosing the higher-rated wide receiver Lamb over the coveted pass-rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, and "no'' to the trade offers that came pouring in while Dallas was on the clock, teams drafting later who wished to jump up to 17.

"Lamb prevailed," said yachting owner Jerry Jones, revealing that the Cowboys declined a trio of trade-down offers. "We just didn't want to miss him. Those trades ultimately are supposed to add another player to be valuable, but we couldn't trump him.''

The 6-1, 195-pound Lamb was thought to be one of the handful of elite receivers available, along with Henry Ruggs III (Las Vegas Raiders, No. 12) and Jerry Jeudy (Denver Broncos, No. 15). But other positions occupied the thoughts of other teams ahead of Dallas, leaving the Cowboys to decide for themselves the classic "Need vs. Talent'' debate.

“The right thing to do,'' COO Stephen Jones, "is always pick the best football player.''

Sure, except ... they don't.

The Cowboys entered the first round thinking defense ... but now they will enter Friday's second round doing so.

The Cowboys would've celebrated the promise of Chaisson ... but now they celebrate the relatively proven nature of Lamb, who brings to Dallas comparisons in the range of "he's like Chad Johnson'' to he's like "DeAndre Hopkins.''

Dallas/ lack of full preparedness on Lamb, if you will, was clear when he noted that he'd only engaged in one conversation with the Cowboys during the pre-draft process, way back at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

"I didn't know they'd take me, (and) when I saw my phone, it honestly surprised me," said Lamb, whose given name is Cedarian. "It was everything I dreamed of on that phone call."

While the Cowboys on one level figure out a jersey assignment (Lamb mentioned No. 10 but Jerry mentioned the vaunted No. 88), they on another level get to figure out how to assemble all of this offensive talent in a way that figures to help them win the inevitable high-scoring games. Huge capital is invested in the offensive line, in the running back, now in the receiving corps and soon with QB Dak Prescott.

"You can't have enough playmakers," said new coach Mike McCarthy after his first-ever Cowboys draft experience. "Any time you can add a playmaker to your offense, it creates more opportunities for everybody else. ... "He's a dynamic football player. He carries that alpha status.''

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Draft Tracker: Live Updates - CeeDee Lamb at 17? He Was Cowboys' No. 6 Player on Board

Bookmark Our Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Tracker as The 75-Member Staff Brings You Minute-by-Minute Updates ... Including Jerry Jones Getting 'Flare' With CeeDee Lamb - The No. 6 Player on Dallas' Board

Mike Fisher

by

SI Draft Tracker

Jace Prescott, Brother of Cowboys QB Dak, Dead at 31

Jace Prescott, 31-Year-Old Brother of Dallas Cowboys QB Dak, is Dead

Mike Fisher

by

Sm1968

NFL Draft: Cowboys Use Pick No. 17 on Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb

The Dallas Cowboys added some major talent to the wide receiver group on Thursday, drafting Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

Matt Galatzan

by

Cowboys 4ever

CeeDee To Big D: Cowboys Pick 'Talent' Over 'Need'

CeeDee To Big D: Cowboys Pick 'Talent' Over 'Need' With First-Round Receiver Lamb

Mike Fisher

NFL Draft: The True Story Of Jerry's Cowboys And (Almost?) Johnny Manziel

NFL Draft: The Incredible True Story Of Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys And (Almost But Not Really) QB Johnny Manziel

Mike Fisher

by

tjhill

NFL Draft: Cowboys Target C.J. Henderson Goes To Jags at 9

NFL Draft: Cowboys Target C.J. Henderson Goes To Jags at 9

Matt Galatzan

NFL Draft Mock Roundup: Who The 'Experts' Peg To Cowboys

NFL Draft Mock Roundup: Who The Media 'Experts' Peg To The Dallas Cowboys at No. 17

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

Jerry Will Run Cowboys Draft 'Home Alone' Is Stupidest Story In NFL

They Say 'Jerry Jones Will Run the Dallas Cowboys Draft 'Home Alone' And It Is the Most Insultingly Stupid Story In The NFL

Mike Fisher

NFL Draft: Cowboys Ex Byron Jones Offers 'Save Yo Chicken' Advice

NFL Draft: Former Dallas Cowboys DB Byron Jones Now Makes The Big Bucks While Offering To Draftees Some 'Save Yo Chicken' Advice

Mike Fisher

NFL Draft Rumor: Cowboys Will Pass On Receivers at 17

How does what the Dallas Cowboys did in free agency at wide receiver impact this NFL Draft? The hints we get say ... 'Greatly.' The scoop inside

Matthew Postins