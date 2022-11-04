Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn Nominated for 'Salute to Service' Award

The Dallas Cowboys defense is in the midst of another strong season, as this is the current leaders of the league in team sacks, and has been a major reason for the Cowboys successful 6-2 start.

Even without starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who suffered a thumb injury in the season-opening game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys defense stepped up, playing at a high level with an offense that didn't score over 25 points in the five starts made by Cooper Rush at quarterback.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn deserves a ton of credit for the strides his unit has made in his second season with the Cowboys.

While more recognition will undoubtedly come if the strong play continues from the defense, in the form of Quinn being the running for head coaching job this offseason, he is now in the running for an award.

In collaboration with USAA, each NFL team nominates one person to be their nominee for the Salute to Service Award given out at the NFL Honors award show, which will air following this season's Super Bowl. Dan Quinn was this year's nominee for the Dallas Cowboys.

Quinn has already won this award twice, back in 2016 and 2020; other past winners include Andrew Beck (2022), Steve Cannon (2021), Donnie Edwards (2019), Ben Garland (2018), Andre Roberts (2017), Vincent Jackson (2015), Jared Allen (2014), John Harbaugh (2013), Charles Tillman (2012), and the late Tennessee Titans owner, K.S. “Bud” Adams, a WWII veteran (2011).

The three finalists for the award will be announced in January, which means, it is now up to the fans to vote on their favorite to win the award. To vote, fans can visit NFL.com/SaluteFanVote from now until November 30. One vote per day, per fan is permitted.

