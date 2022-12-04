Former Cowboys CB Deion Sanders to Coach Colorado Buffaloes

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Deion Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the class of 2011. That cemented his legacy as a player in the NFL.

Little did we know that he would begin a new legacy, maybe even a greater one than that of the player.

Sanders served as head football coach at Jackson State University. An HBCU program that he has led since 2020 while posting a 23-5 record.

Now that Sanders has established himself as a "big-time" coach, he was being courted by "big-time" programs. And on Saturday night, he announced the decision to lead the Colorado Buffaloes of the Pac-12.

The announcement came moments after Sanders led Jackson State to its second SWAC championship during his tenure, with a 43-24 win over Southern.

The finalists for his services were thought to be Colorado, South Florida, and Cincinnati, with the possibility of him remaining at Jackson State also in play.

Sanders has already started recruiting both coaches and players to Boulder.

In three seasons at Jackson State, Sanders has both transformed and energized the program and it has taken over the personality of its coach.

But now, as an established winner in the coaching ranks, Sanders wants more, and that's OK. More money, more wins, higher profile wins, and an opportunity for a national championship.

That's every coach's goal. And those opportunities weren't going to come with the Tigers.

