Break The Streak? Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence 'Extra-Prepared' For Aaron Rodgers
Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is no stranger to facing Aaron Rodgers, and on Sunday at Lambeau Field, hostilities will be renewed.
Lawrence knows the Green Bay Packers star all-too-well but has yet to taste victory against the NFC North franchise. Since 2014, Lawrence is 0-5 against Rodgers. The 30-year-old will be hoping that he can notch his first-career win against Green Bay on Sunday and add to his three career sacks against Green Bay's quarterback.
The Cowboys come into the game with a chance to put the final nail in Green Bay's aspirations to challenge for a playoff spot. For Lawrence, the threat of Rodgers means extra preparation is needed.
"I'd say you have to be extra prepared against Aaron Rodgers," Lawrence said on 105.3 The Fan. "Plus he has a good backfield with him. Just being able to read my keys and understand the feel of the game and adjusting to that, everything will be smooth."
There is also another storyline to the matchup on Sunday.
Head coach Mike McCarthy returns to where it all began. He spent 13 seasons in Wisconsin and yielded a Super Bowl win in 2010 before being fired, something that left a "dent" on his family.
Lawrence wants to get the win for his head coach in what will be an emotional return and is treating the Packers as an obstacle that is stopping his team from getting to where they want to go.
"We definitely want to get the win for him," Lawrence said. "Just another obstacle in our way to get where we want to go, so we're gonna take it serious and treat it with the utmost respect."
Safety Malik Hooker echoed the same sentiment as the Cowboys are wary of taking a wounded Green Bay too lightly.
'They've lost a couple games, but that's nothing to look at," Hooker said. "They're not a bad football team. They have talent, they have good football players. We have just got to go out there and keep playing ball like we know how we want to play and try not to take this one lightly."
That seems to be the main message coming out of The Star this week. Treat Green Bay with the utmost respect, as for some, this presents a trap game for Dallas.
For Lawrence, he will be hoping to get his first-ever win over Aaron Rodgers and, in the process, make Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field a happy one come Sunday afternoon.
