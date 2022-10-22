Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs Fined as 'Doomsday' Defense Moves to Lions

Few expected the Dallas Cowboys to win four of five games after the injury and surgery that sidelined franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. However, Dallas has been carried by the dominance of its defense to an improbable streak of success.

This season's Cowboys defense is only the second in franchise history - joining 1973's bunch - to allow only five or fewer touchdowns through the first five games of the season ... and the first in 50 years to hold their first five opponents all under 20 points.

Now, the No. 2 total offense of the Detroit Lions awaits in Week 7.

Of course, part of the process is putting behind them what went wrong in Philly, a loss frustrating enough that Micah Parsons has been fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct for "flexing'' and Trevon Diggs has been fined $9,577 for unsportsmanlike conduct for taking off his helmet after an Eagles touchdown.

This week? Keep their cool ... and keep the Lions in check.

Dallas has the NFL's third-best scoring defense this season, allowing just 16.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the Lions hold the NFL's third-best scoring offense, scoring 28.0 points per game.

When asked about the matchup this week, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy didn't understate the challenge that lies ahead.

"This is an offense that's had an extremely productive season so far," McCarthy said. "This is an extremely challenging offense for us."

"We don't fall into the trap of looking at the record ... We just want to make sure we have plenty of time on the front end to make sure that we're ready for the Lions, because this is a unique challenge for us."



Detroit also leads the NFL in 40+ yard rushes (four), while tying for second in yards per carry (5.4). The Lions boast an extremely explosive rushing attack and are expected to welcome back star running back D'Andre Swift on Sunday as well.

This Dallas defense has been historically dominant. Nonetheless, perhaps their toughest challenge yet awaits them on Sunday as they welcome Detroit, while looking to move to 5-2 on the season.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!