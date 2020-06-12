Cowboys Do-Over: Gerald McCoy On Dak Vs. Wentz

FRISCO - Once upon a time, six-time Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy appeared on a national TV show, the reason being he'd just signed a contract to join the 2019 Carolina Panthers. On the show, the topic turned to Dak Prescott - because on these shows, even if the guest is a defensive player in Carolina, the talk always turns to the Dallas Cowboys.

McCoy was asked if the Philadelphia Eagles' QB, Carson Wentz, is better than Dak. He answered a simple "yes.''

And the simple "yes'' is treated by the hosts with the excitement that ought to be reserved for finding a cure to COVID-19.

To be fair to McCoy, it's not a "wrong'' opinion; as a highly-credentialed NFL standout, he has the right to an opinion - and has earned the right to have that opinion respected. And really, isn't "Dak vs. Wentz'' a barroom debate that's been going on for almost half a decade now? And one that figures to continue on once Dallas puts its contract dispute with Prescott to bed and we hit the field?

McCoy, 32, who joined Dallas with a three-year, $18.3 million contract, also has the right to change his mind. In another once-upon-a-time feeling - only this one is sticking - Gerald recently revealed that as someone who played nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where the former first-round pick out of Oklahoma emerged as a star, he's a Bucs fan.

“For me, I’m a lifelong Bucs fan. OK? And until we have to play them, I’m always going to root for the Bucs,” McCoy said on FS1 with Colin Cowherd. “I hope they go undefeated and then they lose to us in the playoffs. ... I believe that Tom Brady can be what they need, and I hope they win, man. I really do. I hope everything that happens except the Super Bowl, because that’s for us.”

McCoy likely now cares little about the fate of the Panthers, outside of any friends he left behind there in his single season in Carolina. He's obviously still got ties with Tampa Bay, but as a kid growing up in this region with a family full of Cowboys fans, it's fairly easy to identify his new favorite team. (Cowboys vs. Bucs in the NFL Playoffs would be fun, right?)

And Prescott and Wentz? He will see both of them plenty in 2020 - and can have a direct influence as to the "who's better?'' question by supporting the former ... and by sacking the latter.