Cowboys Drub Eagles: 10 'Whitty' Observations On NFL Playoff Life

With a post-Christmas 37-17 drubbing of the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys stay alive (needing a loss by Washington next week to this same Philly bunch) for the NFC East title and a playoff berth.

"We looked totally different today than we did two months ago,'' coach Mike McCarthy said, "so that's a real credit to our football players."

Can you blame them for being excited? Our 10 'Whitty' Observations on a compelling win ...

10. Brandon Allen. Nick Mullens. Jalen Hurts. The Cowboys haven’t exactly beaten a “Canton Collection” of quarterbacks – and the hapless Eagles committed 12 penalties, including a comical six false-start penalties in the second half alone – but when it appeared that they’d lose out, they’ve up and put together an unlikely three-game winning streak.

Admit it, you’re surprised. Same.

9. Andy Dalton has his limitations, but as I've said since the day Dak Prescott went down: The Cowboys still have the best quarterback in the NFC East. Better than Hurts. Better than Daniel Jones.

And better whoever Washington – be it Dwayne Haskins or Taylor Heinicke or even a hobbled Alex Smith – will start next Sunday in Philadelphia with the division title on the line.

8. Forget Carson Wentz being out, the Cowboys’ received their biggest help by the departure of Eagles’ defensive leader Fletcher Cox. Without his relentless pass-rush pressure in Dalton’s face, the veteran quarterback picked apart Philadelphia’s secondary. Injuries have depleted Dallas all season. Sunday they handed them a big break. After Cox left in the second quarter with a stinger in his neck, the Cowboys outscored the Eagles, 34-3.

7. In case you’ve been dozing off too much, this is the worst defense in Cowboys’ history. They have now allowed 450 points and 54 touchdowns, both franchise records.

To their credit, they played much better after what looked like an animated tongue-lashing from veteran Sean Lee.

After surrendering two early touchdowns, the defense only allowed a field goal in the game’s final 50 minutes.

6. What is it about DeSean Jackson in DFW? In 2008, the speedy Eagles’ receiver caught a bomb at Texas Stadium but dropped the ball short of the end zone for a fumble. On Sunday he caught another bomb, nonchalantly jogged before finally flipping into the end zone for an 81-yard touchdown.

Jackson basically walked the final 20 yards, with Cowboys’ cornerback Trevon Diggs also not hustling and gaining no ground. This was an elimination game. Any wonder why the NFC East is the worst division in football?

5. Before one play, Dalton audibled from “Dos Equis” to “Bahamas.” For most of the first half, it appeared that was a glimpse into Dallas’ premature, postseason, beach-vacation mindset.

4. This, of course, was harder than it should’ve been. Up 27-17, Amari Cooper dropped a touchdown pass that would’ve made it a three-score game. Up 13, the Cowboys then had four possessions to put the game away but produced no points. The Eagles bailed them out, turning the ball over on three consecutive possessions (downs and an interception and fumble by Hurts) that ended inside Dallas’ 30-yard line. The final nail was a peculiar review but confirmation of a Hurts fumble when his knee was visibly down before losing the ball.

After this season, though, the Cowboys are due a couple of breaks. Still ... Not until CeeDee Lamb’s scoring run in the final two minutes could you exhale.

3. On a shockingly super Sunday in which the Dallas Mavericks set an NBA record by forging a 50-point halftime lead, the Cowboys’ also led at intermission in spectacular fashion.

After falling in a 14-3 hole, receiver Michael Gallup used his strength, speed, hands and athleticism to launch Dallas into a 20-17 lead. Granted he was picking on undrafted rookie cornerback Michael Jacquet, but Gallup scored on a tough run-and-catch. Set up a field goal with a 55-yard sprint down the sideline. And made a leaping catch just before halftime to give the Cowboys the lead in a game in which it looked like they might get blown out.

2. When they met just after Halloween in Philadelphia, the Cowboys’ had only 180 yards passing on a plethora of side-arm slings by rookie Ben DiNucci. When they met just after Christmas, they amassed 377 on a bevy of beautiful tosses by the veteran Dalton.

Oh, and with the help of Zeke, too.

Ezekiel Elliott on his 105 yards rushing and 34 receiving vs. Eagles: "I felt healthy. I felt like myself."

1. Through four quarterbacks, a revolving-door offensive line, multiple smashed watermelons and countless twists and turns, it’s stunning the Cowboys are still alive to win the NFC East and make the playoffs heading into Week 17.

(Yes, as before the win at Minnesota, coach Mike McCarthy let players smash watermelons on Saturday night. The three captions - Amari Cooper, Tyrone Crawford and Chidobe Awuzie - handled the sledgehammer. "They actually had some candy in them,'' Lamb said. "I don't think anyone ate the candy.")

We questioned their effort. We criticized their head coach. We counted them out, multiple times. Granted, they are a bad team in a historically horrible division. But give them credit for surviving. One more miracle Sunday – Cowboys win; Washington loss – and it will be the most improbable division title and playoff appearance in franchise history.