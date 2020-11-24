Former Dallas Cowboys safety Darren Woodson is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Hall announced its 25 semifinalists in a release on Tuesday, and Woodson is the only Cowboy that spent his entire career in Dallas among the group.

Three other former Cowboys — offensive lineman Erik Williams, running back Herschel Walker and defensive lineman La’Roi Glover — did not advance to the semifinalist ballot.

One additional semifinalist did spend one season with the Cowboys — linebacker Zach Thomas, who played for Dallas in 2008. He spent most of his career with the Miami Dolphins.

Woodson spent his entire career with Dallas, amassing 1,320 tackles, 23 interceptions and 11 sacks. Woodson won three Super Bowl rings, went to five Pro Bowls and earned four All-Pro First-Team selections.

The list of semifinalists was reduced from an initial group of 130 nominees announced in September. The next step in the Selection Process comes when the semifinalists are trimmed to 15 Modern-Era Finalists. That list increases to 18 Finalists with the inclusion of the recommended nominees of the Hall of Fame’s Coach, Contributor and Senior Committees: former Raiders head coach Tom Flores, former Steelers scout Bill Nunn and former Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson, respectively.

The Hall of Fame will trim the list to 15 players before the committee meets to vote on the selections on the Saturday before the Super Bowl.

READ MORE: Washington at Cowboys: 'Playoff Path' On The Line?

READ MORE: Cowboys Assistant Coach Paul In Hospital With Medical Emergency

The Cowboys have already had a great 2020 when it comes to the Hall of Fame. Along with Pearson’s inclusion as the senior committee nominee — a nomination that typically leads to enshrinement — safety Cliff Harris and head coach Jimmy Johnson are in the Hall’s Centennial Class, part of the celebration of the game’s 100th anniversary.