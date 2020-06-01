FRISCO - Former Dallas Cowboys star Deion Sanders is aligning himself with the troubled Antonio Brown, the Hall-of-Fame cornerback and NFL Network analyst having engaged in a weekend workout and a social media post endorsing Brown's return to the NFL.

“My son came to town to WORK!,'' Sanders posted on Instagram. "On his Game, his Life, On his Thoughts, on his Tomorrow & on ANTONIO BROWN! I Love him to life and I can’t wait to witness this comeback Story called A,B & See. know what I know and I pray u all get to see what I know to be true about ANTONIO BROWN. God bless y’all and please have a productive peaceful day we are Growing & Going!”

Brown, 31, is out of football following a series of conflicts in Pittsburgh, Oakland and New England - and conflicts with the law, including charges of sexual assault and harassment.

Brown, an All-Pro receiver in his time with the Raiders, responded to Sanders in the comments by writing, “I love you pops.”

Many close to Brown have expressed concerns about the player's mental health - the conflicts and concerns having contributed to long-time NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus parting ways with his high-profile client. (In the above video, we go back in time a bit to address the rumors that the Cowboys might be among the teams willing to take a chance here ... and we shoot down the rumors.)

The NFL is likely monitoring both that and his legal troubles, and while the league has shown leniency in some cases - largely due to the new CBA and a more progressive approach to marijuana use and psychological issues - there is no indication from the NFL commissioner's office that there is any movement toward reinstating Brown.