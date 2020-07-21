FRISCO - The enigmatic Michael Bennett - to some in the Dallas Cowboys family a “leader” and to others a veteran who in his single season here mostly “marched to the beat of his own drum'' - is announcing his retirement from the NFL.

The Texas native, 11-year NFL veteran and three-time Pro Bowler reached his greatest heights as a standout on the Seattle Super Bowl team. He played last year with Dallas after being released early in the year by New England.

"Retiring feels a little like death of self, but I'm looking forward to the rebirth -- the opportunity to reimagine my purpose," Bennett wrote on Instagram. "I would like to thank my wife and children, who have sacrificed so much for me to succeed. I'm looking forward to supporting them the same way they have me these past 11 years. I have never been more at peace in my life.

"As the great Toni Morrison said: 'Freeing yourself was one thing, claiming ownership of that freed self was another.'"

Bennett, who has a podcast ("Mouthpeace") and is developing his book Things that Make White People Uncomfortable into a TV script, told The New Yorker he considered retiring before the COVID-19 pandemic - and that sheltering in place with his family this spring sealed that decision.

Bennett, a Texas A & M product, played in Tampa Bay, starred for five years with the Seahawks and was traded to Philadelphia in 2018. In 2019 he spent six weeks with the Patriots and nine weeks with Dallas. In his 11 seasons, Bennett compiled 359 tackles, 69.5 sacks and 13 forced fumbles.