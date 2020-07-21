CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Dallas Cowboys Ex Michael Bennett Explains Reasons For NFL Retirement

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The enigmatic Michael Bennett - to some in the Dallas Cowboys family a “leader” and to others a veteran who in his single season here mostly “marched to the beat of his own drum'' - is announcing his retirement from the NFL.

The Texas native, 11-year NFL veteran and three-time Pro Bowler reached his greatest heights as a standout on the Seattle Super Bowl team. He played last year with Dallas after being released early in the year by New England.

"Retiring feels a little like death of self, but I'm looking forward to the rebirth -- the opportunity to reimagine my purpose," Bennett wrote on Instagram. "I would like to thank my wife and children, who have sacrificed so much for me to succeed. I'm looking forward to supporting them the same way they have me these past 11 years. I have never been more at peace in my life.

"As the great Toni Morrison said: 'Freeing yourself was one thing, claiming ownership of that freed self was another.'"

Bennett, who has a podcast ("Mouthpeace") and is developing his book Things that Make White People Uncomfortable into a TV script, told The New Yorker he considered retiring before the COVID-19 pandemic - and that sheltering in place with his family this spring sealed that decision.

Bennett, a Texas A&M product, played in Tampa Bay, starred for five years with the Seahawks and was traded to Philadelphia in 2018. In 2019 he spent six weeks with the Patriots and nine weeks with Dallas. In his 11 seasons, Bennett compiled 359 tackles, 69.5 sacks and 13 forced fumbles.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dallas Cowboys Near 4-Year Contract Agreement With Rookie Cornerback Reggie Robinson II

Dallas Cowboys Near 4-Year Contract Agreement With Rookie Cornerback Reggie Robinson II

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys Place Four On NFC East All-Rookie Team - Defense

Dallas Cowboys Place Four On NFC East All-Rookie Team - Defense

Mike Fisher

Camp Cowboys: Rookies Report To The Star Today

Camp Cowboys: Dallas' Signed Rookies Report To The Star Today To Begin Stay-At-Home Training Camp

Mike Fisher

Is Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's Future With Another NFL Team?

Is Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's Future With Another NFL Team? Colts? Bears? Jaguars? Vikings? Saints?

Mike Fisher

by

Footballfan55

Cowboys Contracts: QB Ben DiNucci Agrees To His 4-Year Deal

Dallas Cowboys Contracts: QB Ben DiNucci Agrees To His 4-Year Deal

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Rookie DE Bradlee Anae Agrees to 4-Year Contract

With the 179th Overall Pick, The Dallas Cowboys Selected Utah Edge Rusher Bradlee Anae - And On The Eve of Rookies Canp, He’s Agreed to His 4-Year Contract

Matt Galatzan

Dak & Zeke: 'Our Best Ball Is Yet To Come!'

Dallas Cowboys Stars Dak Prescott And Ezekiel Elliott Use Social Media - And Ol Jersey No. 15 - To Playfully Express Their Team's Bright NFL Future

Mike Fisher

Belichick & Garrett: Unlikely Beach Buddies In Nantucket

Patriots Bill Belichick & Cowboys Ex Jason Garrett: Unlikely Beach Buddies In Nantucket?

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys Receiver CeeDee Lamb Featured On NFC East All-Rookie Team - Offense

Dallas Cowboys Receiver CeeDee Lamb Featured On NFC East All-Rookie Team - Offense

Mike Fisher

Cowboys, Covid And The Incredible Shrinking NFL Preseason

The Dallas Cowboys, Covid And The Incredible Shrinking NFL Preseason

Mike Fisher