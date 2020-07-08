FRISCO - Ezekiel Elliott has a lot of fun with his "Feed Me!'' trademark. But the Dallas Cowboys star obviously realizes the serious side of the concept as well, and is donating $85,000 to help feed 400,000 North Texas families in need.

“I am grateful to give back to the city that’s given me so much,” Elliott wrote on social media.

Elliott's collaboration with CentreTX works in part on his release of exclusive merchandise with 100 percent of proceeds going to the North Texas Food Bank. Elliott, in the news recently as he is recovering from a bout with COVID-19, personally delivered the check to the North Texas Food Bank.

“I am thankful for CentreTC and YOU my fans for raising enough money to help feed over 400,000 families in North Texas this summer,'' Elliott writes. "I hope that this money helps provide much-needed relief for those that are currently challenged. I’m looking forward to teaming up with CentreTX and North Texas Foodank in the future to keep providing meals for those in need in our communities.”

Elliott, 24, is a three-time Pro Bowler who like the rest of the football world is hopeful of a return to normalcy, though he recently noted regarding the coronavirus, "I just feel like there's a lot of moving parts that have to be figured out. I just don't know how they can keep the players (safe). You gotta put the health of the players first.''

But while the NFL works for solutions there, good for Ezekiel Elliott for working on solutions to other issues.