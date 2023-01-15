Sean Payton, the semi-retired former Saints coach, is the No. 1 guy in the NFL Coach Carousel. And now comes word that Payton “does not consider (Dallas) to be a potential opening.”

TAMPA - Everybody inside the Dallas Cowboys - from Jerry Jones to Dak Prescott - has scoffed at the idea of coach Mike McCarthy being in danger of losing his job if he loses Monday’s playoff game.

ESPN has even managed to muster up the nerve to call Jones “a liar.”

But we know Jones to be telling his truth.

And it seems Sean Payton knows it, too.

Payton, the semi-retired former Saints coach who does have a relationship with the Jones family, is the No. 1 guy in the NFL Coach Carousel. But NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport notes that Payton “does not consider (Dallas) to be a potential opening.”

That echoes what Jones has said in support of his coach, the Super Bowl-winning McCarthy, who has 24 victories in the last two regular seasons.

"No. ... No. That’s it,” team owner Jerry Jones said when asked if there was an outcome Monday that could result in a McCarthy firing. “I don’t need to go into all the pluses or minuses, but I’ve got a lot more to evaluate Mike McCarthy on than this playoff game.”

That matches the locker room vibe here at The Star.

"We love Mike,” star receiver CeeDee Lamb said. “We love playing for him and everything he's done for us to put us in the best position to win. … I feel like the only way we can really repay him is continuing to win out throughout the season. And let the rest take care of itself.”

None of this has slowed the media vultures who continue to create drama where not much truly exists.

There is “pressure” on Jones, McCarthy and Prescott to win, obviously.

But …

“It’s comical,” Prescott said on Friday on the subject of McCarthy being on the "hot seat.'' “Back-to-back 12-win (seasons) in how long? And we’re talking about a guy’s job in jeopardy?''

Actually, “we’re” not talking about it. … any more than we’re talking about Payton coming to Dallas.

But it is being talked about … and is now being dismissed by Sean Payton himself.

