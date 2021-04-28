Cowboys Fix Secondary in Brugler Mock 7-Round NFL Draft

Dallas understands its needs and goes in to fix itself in Brugler's 7-round mock draft.

Analysts work to predict every pick for every team, and that's exactly what The Athletic's Dane Brugler has done here. He released a comprehensive, seven-round mock draft for all 32 NFL teams. ... and Brugler, one of the best in the biz and with Dallas Cowboys connections to boot ... is worth paying attention to.

While the entire mock draft would require a portion of your day to go through (we welcome you to do so!), here's how Brugler sees the Cowboys utilizing their 10 picks.

1 - 10 - Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama

2 - 44 - Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

3 - 75 - Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, USC

3 - 99 - D'Ante Smith, OT, East Carolina

4 - 115 - Chauncey Golston, edge, Iowa

4 - 138 - Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

5 - 179 - Trevon Grimes, WR, Florida

6 - 192 - John Bates, TE, Boise State

6 - 227 - William Sherman, OG/C, Colorado

7 - 238 - Kene Nwangwu, RB, Iowa State

Brugler, like anyone that watched Dallas last year, knows the defense is in need of serious help. With five of its first six drafts picks being used to draft a defensive player, Dallas' main focus is to rebuild its defense. The secondary in particular is what needs addressing with Surtain as the possible first pick in 2021 for the Cowboys.

Dallas doesn't add offensive weapons in this mock until Day 3 of the draft. The Cowboys drafted CeeDee Lamb last year and now have a stellar receiving core. Despite pieces of the offensive line missing from the dominant line Dallas boasted a few years ago, Brugler sees the Cowboys as confident enough in its line to not spend valuable draft capital on a lineman.

Although very defensive heavy, this is a predictable top of the draft in its wisdom. Two rounds. Two fixes. A better Dallas defense.

