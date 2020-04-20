CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Cowboys Positional Needs, TE: Draft Asiasi or Trade for OJ Howard?

Matthew Postins

How have the Dallas Cowboys done in free agency to this point? Here we review the tight end position. ... which brings up an O.J. Howard trade. Plus, we update our NFL Draft need meter. ... which brings up Dallas' interest in Daniel Asiasi?

PLAYERS AT POSITION ENTERING FREE AGENCY: Jason Witten (starter), Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz, Cole Hikutini (reserve/future)

2020 COWBOYS FREE AGENTS: Witten, Jarwin (restricted).

COWBOYS LOST: Witten (signed a 1-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders).

COWBOYS RETAINED: Jarwin (a restricted free agent, he signed a multi-year deal with the Cowboys).

COWBOYS GAINED: Blake Bell (signed with the Cowboys on April 7).

THE BREAKDOWN: Losing Witten finally closes the door on his era as the Cowboys’ primary tight end (he retired after the 2017 season, called games for Monday Night Football in 2018 and returned to start in 2019). Jarwin, to the Cowboys, is their undisputed No. 1 tight end going into 2020 and they’re hoping that he can progress as a player to the point where he can be Witten-esque. The Cowboys still have hope that Schultz can grow into an adequate No. 2, and Bell feels like roster fodder at worst, and a blocking tight end at best. Plus, Bell can throw, as he threw for nearly 2,000 yards at Oklahoma before transitioning to playing tight end.

NEED: Low to medium. You know how the Cowboys are with their tight ends, right? They seem to take one every other year, and after passing on taking a tight end in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Cowboys might be due to take one. That's where the name Daniel Asiasi comes in. The UCLA product is a Dallas interviewee and was a planned 30-Visits guy. Dane Brugler actually projects the 6-3, 260-pounder to Dallas in the fourth round.

And what about Howard? On the GM Shuffle podcast, Michael Lombardi of reported that the Buccaneers are attempting to trade Howard. For Dallas (and most anybody else), this is a bad time to do so. The picks seem like hotter commodities than the relatively-failed vets do.

During the Jason Garrett era, the Cowboys usually carried at least three tight ends into the regular season. Jarwin, backed by Bell, with hope for Schultz, probably makes the threesome. ... with little possibility of a big trade but a remaining possibility of a mid-round draftee.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Virtual Holdout'? Don't Blame Dak; It's Time for Cowboys to 'Buy the Cow'

Staying away from the team while waiting for a long-term deal to be finalized is hardly a new concept. So Don't Blame Dak Prescott, because it's time for the Cowboys to Buy the Cow

BriAmaranthus

by

AmarilloDc4L

Peter King NFL Mock Draft Gives Cowboys 2 First-Round Picks

Peter King's NFL Mock Draft Gives The Dallas Cowboys 2 First-Round Picks - And They Land Standouts At Safety And At Center

Mike Fisher

by

jda8600

Cowboys Call Time: Jets Concede Willingness to Trade Jamal Adams

Time for.a Dallas Cowboys Call as the New York Jets Concede to a Willingness to Listen to Trade Offers for All-Pro Safety Jamal Adams

Mike Fisher

Jamie Foxx to Headline Cowboys NFL Draft 'Virtual Party'

Jamie Foxx Always Wanted To Play For The Dallas Cowboys; Instead, He'll Host the Team's NFL Draft 'Virtual Party' On Thursday, April 23

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: Cowboys 10 Best (And Worst) NFL Draft Picks Ever

Whitt's End: Our DFW Sports Notebook Chronicles The Dallas Cowboys 10 Best (And Worst) NFL Draft Picks Ever - Plus DFW Sports Radio Ratings

Richie Whitt

NFL Draft: Are Cowboys Bluffing About LB Kenneth Murray at 17?

NFL Draft: Are the Dallas Cowboys Bluffing About Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray at 17?

Mike Fisher

Source: Cowboys Eyeing Trade For WRs 'Like' Christian Kirk or Marquise Goodwin

An NFL Source Tells CowboysSI.com That The Dallas Cowboys Are Eyeing A Trade For A Slot WR Like Christian Kirk or Marquise Goodwin

Mike Fisher

by

Vexen

Best Coast Cowboys: Separating The NFL Draft Scoops From The Rumors

The Best Coast Cowboys Podcast: Separating The NFL Draft Scoops From The Dallas Rumors

Matt Galatzan

Source: Cowboys Exploring Free-Agent Signing of CB Dre Kirkpatrick

An NFL Source Tells CowboysSI.com That The Dallas Cowboys Are Exploring A Free-Agent Signing of Former Bengals CB Dre Kirkpatrick

Mike Fisher

New: The 'Business' Of Cowboys Eyeing Trade For Jets Holdout Safety Jamal Adams

New: The 'Business' Of The Dallas Cowboys Examining A Trade For the New York Jets' All-Pro Holdout Safety Jamal Adams

Mike Fisher

by

Ronbo1983