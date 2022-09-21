FRISCO - Brett Maher expects "perfection''? Cooper Rush has "swagger''?

Who knew?

The oddities of NFL roster juggling have meant that in the first two weeks of the season, Dallas Cowboys "heroes'' Maher and Rush have spent workout-week time on the practice squad ... and then come game day, have absolutely hit their marks in helping Dallas to a 1-1 record as the Cowboys prep for a Monday night visit to the 2-0 New York Giants.

Said Maher after nailing the 50-yard game-winner in Week 2's 20-17 upset over the Bengals: “You do go out there expecting to make every kick.''

Said tight end Jake Ferguson of QB Rush: "Swagger isn’t always outgoing and loud and crazy. ... He’s definitely got it and it’s infectious.''

At the same time, NFL teams are in constant search of talent, so, on Wednesday here at The Star, per NFL sources ...

Wednesday workouts include a trio of QBs ...

QB Case Cookus

QB J’Mar Smith

QB Reid Sinnett

Plus ...

WR Ra'Shaun Henry

WR John Hightower

WR Reggie Roberson

LB Charles Snowden

One more arm, it seems, is the point. Meanwhile ...

In the case of Maher, he has experienced in-game ups and downs, including at the end of the 2019 season, when he was with Dallas but was released due to a disturbing lack of accuracy.

That seems solved.

In the case of Rush, the ups and downs have been a matter of steady employment, as he's bounced around the NFL before seemingly finding a now-two-year home in Dallas, where on the field, he's started two games ...

And won them both.

Said Maher: “I feel like I’m in a good rhythm right now. (Snapper) Jake (McQuaide) and (holder) Bryan (Anger) are absolutely money on the operation ... It’s just a really fun group to be a part of.''

On Monday on a national stage, more "fun'' awaits ... along with a notable level of confidence and "swagger'' from a pair of semi-unlikely football heroes.

