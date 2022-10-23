Cowboys vs. Lions Halftime: Sleepy Start for Dak Prescott & Offense
The Lions sleep tonight ... and so do the offenses in both Detroit and Dallas.
The respective units of the Lions and Cowboys have engaged in a quiet half-hour at AT&T Stadium, where the visitors lead 6-3 after a touchdown-free first half. Michael Badgley field goals have sandwiched a single from Brett Maher, and Detroit's defense came up big when they forced a Noah Brown fumble on Dallas' final drive of the second quarter.
What can we glean from a Cowboys' perspective?
Lack of Dak Attack
Much will be made of Dak Prescott's first snaps back, especially after Cooper Rush famously kept the team afloat during his medical absence. Social media has undoubtedly yielded calls to see Rush back under center, requests both facetious and legitimate.
But, to the likely chagrin on the endless streams of debate shows, we're far from advocating for a quarterback controversy in Dallas. Staging Prescott's return against a Detroit defense allowing an NFL-worst 428 yards per game was the best thing the Cowboys could've done to ease him back into the starting duties. Prescott has been reluctant to take chances in the early going, but there's little reason to truly panic.
But They Need a Rush
Until Prescott is back at full strength, the Cowboys will need their running backs ... particularly Tony Pollard after Ezekiel Elliott was shaken up by a low hit late in the second period ... will need to step up. It wouldn't be fair to place the entire load upon Prescott in his first contests back and the Cowboys realized that to the tune of a balanced attack in the first frame. If Elliott proves too hurt to continue, an excellent opportunity could await Pollard.
Beyond the running backs, Dalton Schultz has taken advantage of his return to the lineup, currently standing as the team's top receiver, hauling in all three of his targets for 33 yards. Brown's red zone fumble, however, certainly isn't going to endear him to extended opportunities, especially with Michael Gallup back and James Washington reportedly not far off.
Guess Who's Back
Some were concerned with the way the Dallas defense looked last weekend in Philadelphia and there was a lingering chance for things to from bad to worse: Detroit's offense (421 yards per game) has proven quite formidable despite their lack of wins.
But sanity has reigned in the return to JerryWorld, with the Cowboys allowing only XXX yards in early going, as well as holding Detroit fruitless on four third down tries. Pressure is also back in style, with the secondary (particularly Malik Hooker, Jayron Kearse, and Donovan Wilson) serving as surprising backfield invaders.
Stat Leaders
Cowboys (3)
PASSING: Dak Prescott (9-of-14, 73 yards)
RUSHING: Ezekiel Elliott (7 carries, 28 yards)
RECEIVING: CeeDee Lamb (2 rec., 45 yards)
Lions (6)
PASSING: Jared Goff (10-of-12, 85 yards)
RUSHING: Jamaal Williams (8 carries, 37 yards)
RECEIVING: T.J. Hockenson (2 rec., 25 yards)
