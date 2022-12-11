'Hello, Dak Prescott!' Cowboys Wake Up in Comeback Win Over Texans

The Houston Texans walked into AT&T Stadium a 17-point underdog to the Dallas Cowboys, and walked out upset about not being to hold onto a lead as the Cowboys stormed back to a 27-23 win.

One reason it happened?

“That 98-yard drive to win the game,'' owner Jerry Jones said in reflection, crediting his $40 million APY quarterback. "Hello, Dak Prescott!''

The Cowboys must have eaten "the cheese," which they talked about not doing in the lead-up to Sunday's game. Prescott said it plainly on Thursday, "if we're not focused on those guys [and] giving [the Texans] their respect, as I said before, you'll be very upset the next day."

The first-half performance of the Cowboys would make you think that they weren't focused. A rare mistake from punt returner Kavonte Turpin on a muffed punt set the Texans up for a short field after an opening drive three-and-out for the Houston offense. The Texans capitalized on that special-teams mistake with a touchdown.

Fast-forward two offensive drives later for the Cowboys' offense. A pass intended for wide receiver Noah Brown was tipped and picked off. Yet another short field, another Texans touchdown.

The second half was not much better... Until the Cowboys woke up. A goal-line stand after a second Prescott interception gave Dallas hope, down 23-20 with 3:20 left to go in regulation.

After struggling with turnovers and shaky protection for much of the game, Prescott stepped up with clutch, accurate and tight-window throws. and led the 'Boys 98 yards in 11 plays, as Ezekiel Elliott rushed in for a game-winning touchdown.

The Cowboys built a reputation in their three-game winning streak as a second-half team. Despite getting off to slow starts, they were still able to find a way to win.

"Hello, Dak Prescott.”

