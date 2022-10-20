Skip to main content

Cowboys WR James Washington Injury Update: Working with Dak Prescott, 'Waiting' & 'Feeling Great' as Return Nears

James Washington could be ready to provide the Dallas Cowboys further reinforcements on offense.

A Cowboy may be returning to an NFL game field fairly soon, ready to provide a jolt to an offense that managed to survive his absence well enough to post a winning record and put them on a pace for bigger, brighter things ahead.

Wait, we're talking about Oklahoma State alum James Washington ... who might you be referencing?

Happy returns for the Dallas Cowboys (4-2) are headlined by Dak Prescott, who may be ready to make his return when the Cowboys enter the final stages of their pre-bye slate with a two-week homestand, beginning Sunday against the Detroit Lions (12 p.m CT, CBS). But another medical revival, that of Washington, may also have desirable effect on Dallas' fortunes once he's ready to take the field.

Washington, signed away from Pittsburgh this offseason, has yet to don his Dallas helmet in a game setting, suffering a foot injury during training camp days before the Cowboys' first summer exhibition. With the original 6-to-10-week down period in its final stages following a surgery and the insertion of a screw into his foot, a countdown to Washington's debut could perhaps officially begin. 

"I feel great (physically)," said Washington, who is on IR but has passed the four-week threshold and now awaits entry into a 21-day return window. "It's more of a feel thing. I wouldn't put a date on it but it's feeling great, that's for sure."

Added Washington: I'm just trying to let the mind relax and give in to it.''

If it were up to Washington, in fact, it sounds like he'd be able to face the Lions, but he's more than happy to leave that ultimate decision in the hands of the training staff led by Britt Brown. 

Washington was a second-round pick of Pittsburgh's in 2018 and played four seasons in black and yellow, his best output being a 44-reception, 735-yard showing in his sophomore season. He's a Texas native with a "real cowboys'' background - his family owns a ranch in Merkel - and after signing an affordable one-year deal this offseason, the 26-year-old can be a great fit in that and other ways as well.

Much like the way Cooper Rush was able to step up in the absence of Prescott, Dallas' reserve receivers and tight ends, namely Noah Brown, Peyton Hendershot and Jake Ferguson, helped the team keep its head above water while Washington rehabbed. With Prescott returning, Washington is looking forward to embracing the burdens placed on Dallas' well-paid primary talents. 

Scroll to Continue

No image description

dak lions
Play

Dak Prescott Plan: 'Mock Game,' 'Full' Practice, '1st-Team Reps,' Then Cowboys QB Gets 'Trap' vs. Lions?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to return from his five-game absence this weekend, with a golden matchup awaiting him.

By Logan MacDonald
basham fowler
Play

Cowboys BREAKING: Trade DE Tarell Basham? Source On Rumor As DE Returns to Practice

A thigh injury caused Tarell Basham to be moved to IR on Sept. 17, making him eligible to return to the roster in Week 7 - and creating trade speculation outside of Cowboys HQ.

By Mike Fisher
micah parsons 211
Play

Cowboys Micah Parsons a 'Lion' vs. Lions: Could Coach Dan Campbell's Detroit Offense Give Him Trouble?

The Dallas Cowboys defense and linebacker Micah Parsons won't have a easy win handed to them when the Detroit Lions come to town on Sunday.

By Zach Dimmitt

He traveled to Philadelphia last week to continue working with trainers and was part of Dak's pregame throwing session. Recently, he's spent a good part of his sessions not yet fully running routes but working with Prescott, who will likely make his first appearance since Week 1 against Detroit. 

"Today, I cut pretty hard on it, and it felt great,'' Washington said of his Wednesday workout at The Star.

When Washington is ready to join him, he hinted at lucrative endeavors ahead. 

"I definitely think he's gotten his grip back because was ripping it. He throws it pretty hard. He's got his grip back (after) the thumb injury," Washington said. "I'm just trying to get back as well."

"Catching from that guy is like getting paychecks. Anytime I can catch [passes] from Dak, I love it."

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

dak lions
News

Dak Prescott Plan: 'Mock Game,' 'Full' Practice, '1st-Team Reps,' Then Cowboys QB Gets 'Trap' vs. Lions?

By Logan MacDonald
basham fowler
News

Cowboys BREAKING: Trade DE Tarell Basham? Source On Rumor As DE Returns to Practice

By Mike Fisher
micah parsons 211
News

Cowboys Micah Parsons a 'Lion' vs. Lions: Could Coach Dan Campbell's Detroit Offense Give Him Trouble?

By Zach Dimmitt
338CF0BD-D73B-4BDA-BB29-532FBF8F589B
News

Kylie Jenner & Dak Prescott Together as Teammates?! Cowboys QB In Kardashian Biz

By Mike Fisher
ferguson 2232
News

Cowboys Dalton Schultz Injury Update; Potential TE Controversy in Dallas?

By Adam Schultz
6336A54B-B6F7-469A-BCCD-A63C9B3E4071
News

Dak Prescott 'Speaks' on 'Control'; Jerry Jones' Cowboys 'Now A Better Team'

By Adam Schultz
jerry kraft
News

Jerry Jones vs. Roger Goodell & Robert Kraft? Cowboys Owner's 31-1 NFL Vote

By Cowboys Country Staff
tyron ro
News

Tyron Smith Injury Status: 'Notable Progress,' Says Cowboys' Jerry Jones

By Adam Schultz