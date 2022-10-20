A Cowboy may be returning to an NFL game field fairly soon, ready to provide a jolt to an offense that managed to survive his absence well enough to post a winning record and put them on a pace for bigger, brighter things ahead.

Wait, we're talking about Oklahoma State alum James Washington ... who might you be referencing?

Happy returns for the Dallas Cowboys (4-2) are headlined by Dak Prescott, who may be ready to make his return when the Cowboys enter the final stages of their pre-bye slate with a two-week homestand, beginning Sunday against the Detroit Lions (12 p.m CT, CBS). But another medical revival, that of Washington, may also have desirable effect on Dallas' fortunes once he's ready to take the field.

Washington, signed away from Pittsburgh this offseason, has yet to don his Dallas helmet in a game setting, suffering a foot injury during training camp days before the Cowboys' first summer exhibition. With the original 6-to-10-week down period in its final stages following a surgery and the insertion of a screw into his foot, a countdown to Washington's debut could perhaps officially begin.

"I feel great (physically)," said Washington, who is on IR but has passed the four-week threshold and now awaits entry into a 21-day return window. "It's more of a feel thing. I wouldn't put a date on it but it's feeling great, that's for sure."

Added Washington: I'm just trying to let the mind relax and give in to it.''

If it were up to Washington, in fact, it sounds like he'd be able to face the Lions, but he's more than happy to leave that ultimate decision in the hands of the training staff led by Britt Brown.

Washington was a second-round pick of Pittsburgh's in 2018 and played four seasons in black and yellow, his best output being a 44-reception, 735-yard showing in his sophomore season. He's a Texas native with a "real cowboys'' background - his family owns a ranch in Merkel - and after signing an affordable one-year deal this offseason, the 26-year-old can be a great fit in that and other ways as well.

Much like the way Cooper Rush was able to step up in the absence of Prescott, Dallas' reserve receivers and tight ends, namely Noah Brown, Peyton Hendershot and Jake Ferguson, helped the team keep its head above water while Washington rehabbed. With Prescott returning, Washington is looking forward to embracing the burdens placed on Dallas' well-paid primary talents.

He traveled to Philadelphia last week to continue working with trainers and was part of Dak's pregame throwing session. Recently, he's spent a good part of his sessions not yet fully running routes but working with Prescott, who will likely make his first appearance since Week 1 against Detroit.

"Today, I cut pretty hard on it, and it felt great,'' Washington said of his Wednesday workout at The Star.

When Washington is ready to join him, he hinted at lucrative endeavors ahead.

"I definitely think he's gotten his grip back because was ripping it. He throws it pretty hard. He's got his grip back (after) the thumb injury," Washington said. "I'm just trying to get back as well."

"Catching from that guy is like getting paychecks. Anytime I can catch [passes] from Dak, I love it."

