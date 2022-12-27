Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse is becoming one of Dan Quinn's most trusted assets and he again came up big on Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse had heard enough of the chatter.

An emerging leader of the Dallas defense urged his guys last week to stop talking and start playing better football ... and, well, they did that and then some against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 40-34 win that moved Dallas to 11-4 on the season was a see-sawing contest until the end. To pair with quarterback Dak Prescott lighting up the Eagles' secondary to the tune of 347 passing yards and three touchdowns, the defense had to show up ... and it did when it mattered most.

Led by Kearse, the much-vaunted Cowboys defense secured four takeaways at AT&T Stadium, with the safety grabbing two of them.

"I thought Jayron was huge, he was one of the game ball winners," coach Mike McCarthy said.

Kearse played his second-highest number of defensive snaps on Saturday (69), and with the veteran out on the field, the turnovers followed.

He snagged an incredible interception as Gardner Minshew was looking for Quez Watkins, only for Kearse to reach around him and use just one hand to snag the pick.

That resulted in a Dallas touchdown.

The long-bodied safety then had a fumble recovery in the third quarter which also led to another touchdown. By anyone's estimation, Kearse had a superb game.

Except for one person's estimation.

"I played OK," Kearse said. "I had an OK game, it wasn't the best, but I had an OK game. There were a couple plays I left out there."

Kearse let his play do the talking on Saturday, and he was crucial in Dallas closing the gap on the NFC East-leading Eagles. ... an effort that continues Thursday at the Titans, with the Cowboys hoping to win out in the next two games while the Eagles collapse.

But either way, Kearse is on the verge of putting up or shutting up in the playoffs ... at which time he'll try to earn a better grade - from himself.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Adam Schultz on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!