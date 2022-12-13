Cowboys Jerry Jones: Tyron Smith Timeline; OBJ Future?

Dallas' owner says the All-Pro offensive lineman is returning to the field Sunday, and the free-agent receiver may arrive in time for the playoffs.

Tyron Smith will be returning to the field Sunday, and Odell Beckham Jr. still could arrive in time for the playoffs.

That's the latest update from Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who said Tuesday that he is far from cancelling his team's pursuit of the free-agent receiver despite red flags about his knee and the recent addition of receiver T.Y. Hilton to the roster.

"(OBJ)'s not ready to play today, and that's important," Jones said during his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan. "But I want to say we'll have continued interest in Odell."

Asked if the idea of OBJ playing for the Cowboys this season was dead, Jones responded, "I wouldn't go that far if you include the playoffs."

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are adding Hilton's experience at the position, beginning Sunday at Jacksonville. Jones compared him to a former Cowboys receiver who helped win them Super Bowl XXVII: Kelvin Martin.

"He can really help us out and he'll hit the ground running," Jones said. "He's one of the smartest receivers I can remember. He'll give us a lot of position flex."

The Cowboys lost starting right tackle Terence Steele to a torn ACL in last week's win over the Houston Texans. But Jones said Smith is set to return after a long rehab of a torn hamstring suffered at training camp in Oxnard in August.

Said Jones, "As I see it right now he'll be playing Sunday."

In advance of Smith's return at left tackle, the Cowboys have began giving more snaps at left guard to rookie Tyler Smith.

