Cowboys 'Lion-Backer' Micah Parsons Wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Linebacker Micah Parsons has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his part in the performance of the Cowboys at the Rams.
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys defense crushed the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 on Sunday, leading to a 22-10 victory - with "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons playing a central role, as always. been named NFC defensive player of the week for his part in the performance.

Parsons finished that game with five total tackles, one for a loss, three QB hits, a forced fumble and two sacks, including the sack-strip at game's end that sealed the outcome for the 4-1 Cowboys.

Parsons has now registered two sacks in three games this season, and is now tied for the league lead with six sacks. The second-year standout, Dallas' first-round pick in 2021, is among the all-time NFL leaders in sacks to begin a career.

This marks the second time that Parsons has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. ... and of course he won 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, so his trophy case is getting crowded.

Parsons, who is dealing with a groin injury that he played with at Los Angeles, will be working this week to get a bit more healthy, to take down the undefeated Eagles on Sunday night in his home state of Pennsylvania, and maybe to win some more trophies along the way.

