Dallas Cowboys LOOK: Micah Parsons Pregame Tribute to Injured Bills Star Von Miller

ARLINGTON - Last offseason, Von Miller had a plan as he entered free agency: He wanted to be back home in Dallas.

That didn't quite work out ... even with Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons expressing hope that it might.

Fast-forward to "Sunday Night Football,'' and Micah and Von are in a competition of sorts, as Von's Buffalo Bills and Micah's Cowboys are in the bidding for NFL free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. ... and while Miller is presently on IR in Buffalo, Micah is also in competition tonight on "Sunday Night Football'' with the Indianapolis Colts in town here at AT&T Stadium.

And still ... there is room for respecting one's elders.

Along those lines, Parsons - a rightful heir to Miller's crown as an all-time elite pass-rusher and player - showed up on the field here in Arlington wearing a Von Miller tribute t-shirt.

What Micah thinks of Miller is echoed by another all-time pass-rushing great, DeMarcus Ware, who also tried to make the Dallas connection for Miller.

“I remember when Von called me he said ‘Hey is Dallas interested? I’m a free agent.'" Ware said then. "Think about this: Von Miller. Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence!''

The Cowboys, now 8-3, thought about it - and made a serious big-money offer - but were outbid by a Bills team that, like Dallas, believes it is a Super Bowl contender.

So now there is something else to think about in OBJ. And while Miller and Micah are rivals there ... the respect is also there. In the form of a T-shirt.

