Micah Parsons Gifts Super Bowl Trip to Military Vet

FRISCO - Tickets to Super Bowl LVI are the most expensive ever and they could continue to rise. Fans looking to witness the Los Angles Rams in their home stadium, take on the Cincinnati Bengals (who have never won the Lombardi Trophy) in person are looking at spending a minimum of $6,600 each (on Ticketmaster), with tickets that go up to $24,000 and up.

Dallas Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons is gifting the hottest tickets in the country to a deserving military member for an experience of a lifetime. Parsons announced on Twitter that he is teaming up with the USAA to give a pair of Super Bowl tickets to Chief Master Sergeant Frederick Bates.

Parsons, who has been busy collecting Defensive Rookie of the Year honors from several outlets, will meet with Bates in Los Angeles at the big game to give him the tickets.

“With over three decades of military service to his name, Chief Master Sergeant Frederick Bates is someone our country owes a debt of gratitude to,” said Micah Parsons.

“I am honored to team up with USAA and AMVETS to provide a trip to the Super Bowl to recognize Chief Bates’ honorable military career and am looking forward to meeting this Cowboys fan in Los Angeles.”

To say Chief Bates served our country would be an understatement. With over three decades of military service and stationed assignments across the United States and overseas in Korea, Frederick Bates rose through the ranks of the US Air Force, ultimately rising to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. During his 32 years of military service, his responsibilities included aviation resource management.

Bates resides in Georgia currently and is a Dallas Cowboys fan, and undoubtedly a Parsons fan. He will be bringing close friend, Demetrick, a New Orleans Saints fan, to the game. The pair will be in attendance to see if Joe Burrow and the Bengals, 4.5-point Super Bowl underdogs, can upset the Mathew Stafford and the Rams.

Parsons' generosity follows an incredible rookie season. The Penn State standout established a new Cowboys rookie record with 13 sacks, totaling 84 tackles and 42 quarterback pressures with three forced fumbles. Parsons' disruptive presence produced 20 tackles for loss, which ranked third in the NFL. A shoo-in for Defensive Rookie of the Year and potentially Defensive Player of the Year, Parsons is an all-around weapon the likes of who come along once in a blue moon... in addition to his spirit of giving.