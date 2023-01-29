Cowboys SI Mock Draft: Trevon Diggs Gets 'Rowdy' CB Help

In our first mock draft, the Dallas Cowboys address their need at cornerback in the first round.

The Dallas Cowboys will once again be watching the Super Bowl from the comfort of their own homes. ... so they turn the page.

With the offseason upon the folks at The Star, attention is turning toward the NFL Draft. And here, thanks to the grading of Pro Football Focus's mock draft simulator, it seems the CowboysSI.com first mock class graded out fairly well.

First Two Selections

At No. 26 overall, I had the Cowboys' taking Cam Smith, the cornerback, out of South Carolina. The addition of Smith would give Dallas a potential answer to the question of who will play opposite top cornerback Trevon Diggs. In addition, Smith gives Dallas another corner who can shine in both man and zone coverages.

"A rowdy defensive back that consistently detects the ball, Smith roves the secondary with a presence that makes quarterbacks second guess their decisions." - NFL Draft Bible

Moving onto their second-round selection, another need was filled by taking the Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton.

Benton's 6-4, 315-pound frame gives the Dallas defense another large body that can clog gaps in the running game and potentially give veteran Jonathan Hankins an understudy if the Cowboys choose to re-sign him.

Favorite Selection

Smith and Benton's selections are definitely near the top of my personal wishlist. But some of my favorite selections came later.

With the Cowboys' 90th pick, they selected Noah Sewell, the inside linebacker out of Oregon. Inside 'backer could be a position of need depending on the contract situation of Leighton Vander Esch.

The selection of Sewell would give Dallas a potential security blanket in case of injuries for Vander Esch but also a potential future starter. Sewell stood out at Oregon with his ability to do it all, dropping into coverage, making tackles in the open field, or even rushing the passer.

