Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys NFL season countdown: Best player to wear jersey No. 89

Tyler Reed

Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; A Dallas Cowboys helmet with Oakley visor at training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; A Dallas Cowboys helmet with Oakley visor at training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We are just 89 days away from the 2024-25 Dallas Cowboys season kicking off. With that, it's time to celebrate another day closer to the start of the regular season.

So, who is the greatest player to wear #89 for the Dallas franchise? Strap into your time machines, kids. We're going to a place known as the 1970s and 1980s—the late 1900s, if you will.

#89 Billy Joe DuPree - TE

Nov 21, 1976; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Billy Joe DuPree (89) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Fulton County Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 21, 1976; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Billy Joe DuPree (89) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Fulton County Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports / Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys have been very fortunate to have great talent at the tight end position for many years. Most recently, and arguably the greatest tight end in franchise history, Jason Witten owned the middle of every field he played on. But what about those who came before us? This is where our list leads us to the greatest player to ever wear #89 for the Cowboys, Billy Joe DuPree.

Dupree spent his entire 11-year career (73-83) with the Cowboys. During his time with the franchise, DuPree earned three straight Pro Bowl selections (76-78) and was a part of the franchise's 1977 Super Bowl victory. Dupree was the Cowboys first selection in the 1973 NFL Draft, being selected with the 20th overall pick. DuPree is a Dallas legend and deserving of being the greatest player to ever wear the #89 for the Cowboys.

Published
Tyler Reed

TYLER REED

Home/News