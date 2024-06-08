Dallas Cowboys NFL season countdown: Best player to wear jersey No. 89
We are just 89 days away from the 2024-25 Dallas Cowboys season kicking off. With that, it's time to celebrate another day closer to the start of the regular season.
So, who is the greatest player to wear #89 for the Dallas franchise? Strap into your time machines, kids. We're going to a place known as the 1970s and 1980s—the late 1900s, if you will.
#89 Billy Joe DuPree - TE
The Cowboys have been very fortunate to have great talent at the tight end position for many years. Most recently, and arguably the greatest tight end in franchise history, Jason Witten owned the middle of every field he played on. But what about those who came before us? This is where our list leads us to the greatest player to ever wear #89 for the Cowboys, Billy Joe DuPree.
Dupree spent his entire 11-year career (73-83) with the Cowboys. During his time with the franchise, DuPree earned three straight Pro Bowl selections (76-78) and was a part of the franchise's 1977 Super Bowl victory. Dupree was the Cowboys first selection in the 1973 NFL Draft, being selected with the 20th overall pick. DuPree is a Dallas legend and deserving of being the greatest player to ever wear the #89 for the Cowboys.