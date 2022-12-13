Cowboys on Mike Leach: Jerry Jones Says Coach ‘Always Made the Game Better’

“He’s a guy that always made it better, made the game better as a real personality.” - Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the late Mike Leach.

FRISCO - Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach has died at 61, with some of sport’s most notable figures mourning his Tuesday passing.

“I had such respect for him,” said Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, speaking on 105.3 The Fan. “I knew him fairly well and would enjoy talking football with him.

“He’s a guy that always made it better, made the game better as a real personality.”

Leach suffered what the school said were complications from a heart issue on Sunday morning and was transported to a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi. He had his family at his side in the hospital.

"Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather," the Leach family said in a statement. "He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."

Dak Prescott, who played at Mississippi State before Leach’s arrival there after leaving Texas Tech, wrote on social media, “Rest easy, Pirate” - a reference to a Leach nickname befitting his colorful personality.

Jones indicated that he got to know Leach well via mutual friend Barry Switzer, the former Oklahoma and Cowboys coach.

“Some of his experience as a young coach was there with Barry Switzer,” Jones said. “There were really just classic, classic stories that you would get from someone that spent his life in football and, by the way, had a really unique, effective, successful skill in … offensive football.

“So, boy, he’s going to be missed. I’m just real sad for their family and certainly (want to) pay tribute to Mike’s career.”

