Trevon Diggs Injury Update for 'Overrated' Cowboys

"The Dallas Cowboys are overrated ... and should be no match for rookie QB Mac Jones of the Patriots.'' That is a new one.

"The Dallas Cowboys are overrated ... and should be no match for rookie QB Mac Jones of the Patriots.''

That is a new one.

A homerism-infused column written by the Boston media, looking forward to Sunday's visit to New England by the 4-1 Cowboys, alleges that Dallas suffers from all sorts of frailties, frailties of the sort that one simply wouldn't think could be attached to a 4-1 team with four straight wins, a team with the one loss coming on the road against the defending Super Bowl champs that can be traced to a missed field goal.

Those alleged frailties ...

*Begin with the rip from WEEI that "the Dallas Cowboys defense is proving to be the Imagine Dragons of NFL defenses: they have some hits, but the product as a whole is vastly overrated.''

We don't really know what "Imagine Dragons'' is. But we guess that's an insult.

*Include a "laundry list'' of bad stats, including "most penalized defense.''

We must admit, amid the haystack of numbers that we dig through weekly, we hadn't much bothered with that needle.

*Trevon Diggs. Wait. What? Diggs is a frailty? Diggs leads the NFL in interceptions and is on a rocket ship to “best cornerback in the NFL” as far as public perception goes. ... but part of the reason the Cowboys defense is being perceived the way it is is due to the fluky nature of much (sic) of Diggs’ interceptions.

The author kindly concedes that "Diggs is phenomenal'' while adding that "it’s worth pointing out that four of his six interceptions come with planet-sized asterisks.''

Diggs has six interceptions in four games. WEEI, you had us at "phenomenal.''

Of course, to be “phenomenal,” Diggs has to participate. That wasn’t the case on Thursday for practice, as you can see above.

Damontrae Kazee also did not practice. Ezekiel Elliott, Tyron Smith and Donovan Wilson were “limited.”

*Without (the interceptions), Dallas would not be perceived as a powerhouse defense. That's straight from the column. The interception part is true.

But a "powerhouse defense''? There is literally no one we've come across who spends any time studying Dallas who thinks that. As we've said often: This is a play-making defense.

Not a powerhouse defense.

*For the Patriots, luck tends to regress over time. That's straight from the column. It is a not-subtle insinuation is that Dallas is "lucky.''

That could be so. But what that isn't is ... analysis.

*And finally, to the headline, which reads in part: "The Dallas Cowboys are overrated ... and should be no match for rookie QB Mac Jones of the Patriots.''

Jones is a 23-year-old rookie, highly-thought-of by the Cowboys, who is a building block of a Patriots team that enters Sunday as a 3.5-point home underdog. All things considered, as unfair as this piece is to "overrated Dallas'' (which could be true, depending on who is doing the "rating''), this column is especially unfair to Mac Jones.

"No match'' is "too much.''