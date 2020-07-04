CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Cowboys Jerry Jones Consulting With NFL Sponsor On Civil Rights Response - Source

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been conspicuously quiet on the subject of the civil rights movement. But a source close to the NFL powerbroker tells CowboysSI.com that behind the scenes Jones has met with at least one major NFL corporate sponsor, Bank of America, regarding a public course of action.

As Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder is discovering after decades of resistance to requests to replace his team's racially-insensitive mascot, change can come in many forms and with many motivations. They can come societally. They can come financially. 

FedEx, the $205 million title sponsor of Washington's stadium in Landover, Maryland, announced on Thursday, “We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name.” Nike and PepsiCo then expressed similar sentiments.

And then Bank of America said it has “encouraged the team to change the name” and welcomed the organization’s review.

It stands to reason that Bank of America would issue the same thoughts in their meeting with Jones, who has long been the NFL's most staunch proponent of "toeing the line'' during the pre-game national anthem - a time when former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and other players have in recent season chosen to protest.

Snyder is in a sense a protege of Jones'; they are surely in contact on this matter. Snyder's sudden opened-mindedness (also fueled by his local government's position that it won't help him build a new stadium unless the nickname is changed) could be knotted with what the Jones family does going forward. The Washington change also has the approval of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Jones' daughter, Charlotte Jones-Anderson, is likely among the driving forces in the Cowboys public game plan regarding an issue that moves into the headlines after the police-custody killing of George Floyd. "Being on the right side of history'' is one logical motivation for the Jones family to at least echo some of what their own Cowboys players are actively saying and doing. Even in Washington, that's already happened with the organization in June removing the name of allegedly racist founder George Preston Marshall from its Ring of Fame.

But there can be reasons of "dollars and sense'' involved - likely the reason that Jerry Jones' consultations regarding a social justice strategy features at least one of the NFL's biggest check-writers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Exclusive: Cowboys Stunning Answer To Rumor Of Browns Trade For TE Njoku

Exclusive: The Dallas Cowboys Have A Stunning Answer To The Rumor Of Being Involved In A Cleveland Browns Trade For Unhappy TE David Njoku

Mike Fisher

Happy July 4th! 244 Candles To Celebrate American Sports

Happy July 4th! Here, We Cite 244 Candles To Celebrate American Sports - Dallas Cowboys and DFW and Beyond

Richie Whitt

Dak Prescott Cowboys Contract Watch: 'Deadlines Make Deals'

Looking for a Dak Prescott prediction? Look no further than some advice that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones once told Sports Illustrated reporter, Mike Fisher…

BriAmaranthus

‘A Clean Slate’: New Staff Means A New Chance For The Underrated Jourdan Lewis To Impress As A Dallas Cowboys Cornerback

‘A Clean Slate’: New Staff Means A New Chance For The Underrated Jourdan Lewis To Impress As A Dallas Cowboys Cornerback

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: Cowboys and What's True Or False?

Whitt's End: The Dallas Cowboys and What's True Or False? - Part Of Our Weekly DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

Cam Newton joins Dak Prescott in Top NFL MVP odds

Cam Newton joins Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott in top NFL MVP odds - and the always-in-contention Patriots make it an intriguing bet

BriAmaranthus

by

WareD94

Dallas Cowboys Lose 2 More Preseason Games (Now Just 2 More To Dump)

COVID-19 Has Caused The NFL To Again Slice Away at Its Meaningless Preseason Schedule, So TheDallas Cowboys Lose Two More Exhibition Games - Meaning Now There Are Just Two More To Dump

Mike Fisher

Gerald McCoy 'Loves' That Cowboys Scheme 'Will Let Me Be Me'

New Dallas Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy 'Loves' That The Cowboys Defensive Scheme 'Will Let Me Be Me'

Mike Fisher

Heath Explains Jump From Cowboys To Raiders: 'Fun In Vegas'

Safety Jeff Heath Explains His NFL Free Agency Jump From the Dallas Cowboys To the Raiders: 'Fun In Vegas'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Path To Super Bowl? Stay COVID-19-Free

The 2020 Dallas Cowboys Clearest Path To The Super Bowl? Recognize The Team's Medical Staff as The MVPs And Stay COVID-19-Free

Mike Fisher