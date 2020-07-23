CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Cowboys Pals LeBron, Dez, Others, Bash 'Washington Football Team'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Washington Football Team, by any name, has long had a habit of stumbling over its own feet. And Thursday's announcement that the "Redskins'' will be replaced, at least for a while, by "Washington Football Team'' is, to many, another stumble.

That's certainly the opinion of NBA superstar LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, who can't believe Washington owner Dan Snyder took all this time to simply come up with "Washington Football Team.'' 

Writes James: "Is that real? No way! Oh man, they had a thorough intense long board meeting about that one, huh?''

LeBron happens to be a Dallas Cowboys fan, so maybe that colors his view.

Another guy with Dallas Cowboys ties, former receiver Dez Bryant, happens to agree. Bryant's view is that the absence of an actual nickname robs the team of any identity.

"A soul-crusher,'' Dez calls it.

The Washington club is dumping the offensive "Redskins'' nickname after a heightened awareness driven by the police-custody murder of George Floyd and the ongoing civil rights movement; Snyder's own sponsors and business partners finally pushed him toward the change.

Slowly but surely on Wednesday, the NFL team got around to updating its Twitter account (at one point it read "Washington Football Team'' but still was "@Redskins.com,'' and later, that was changed but the old logo remained.

Eventually, it seems there will be a more permanent alteration. But for now, wags are everywhere in criticism of what is sort of a half-measure. (In fairness, after decades of controversy, there is some logic in thinking through such a massive move and getting it just right.) 

Here at CowboysSI.com - where "hating'' the Washington Football Team (by any name) is a full-time sport, we've already pondered the fact that the poor franchise can't even win headlines in the category of "Team Name Announcements,'' as the NHL's Seattle Kraken (badd-ass!) is the victor there.

And to the idea that "Washington Football Team'' can be abbreviated to "WFT''? 

We remind that given that franchise's history, it might be more appropriate to go with "WTF.''

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Can Cowboys Cope - Maybe Thrive - In An NFL With No Preseason?

Can The Dallas Cowboys Cope - Or Maybe Even Thrive - In An NFL With No Preseason?

Mike Fisher

Does Dak Deal Mean Cowboys Can't Sign Anybody?

Does Dak Prescott Tag Deal Mean The Dallas Cowboys Now Can't Sign Anybody Else?

Mike Fisher

by

Bdlyba 4427$

Cowboys To Sign Rookie Lamb To $14M Deal; Ultimate Goal? 'Hall of Fame'

Dallas Cowboys To Sign Rookie Lamb To $14M Deal; Ultimate Goal? 'Hall of Fame'

Mike Fisher

Dak To Report To Cowboys Camp: 'Gone With The Wind'?

Dak Prescott Is Scheduled To Report To Dallas Cowboys Training Camp, Meaning It's Time For 'Gone With The Wind'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Blitzcast: Preseason is Gone But The Rookies Are Here

Cowboys Blitzcast: NFL Preseason is canceled as players report to training camp - and Dallas rookies dominate a list

Mike Fisher

'Don't Hate Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Because He's Beautiful'

Like The Old TV Ad Cooed, 'Don't Hate Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Because He's Beautiful'

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys Trevon vs. Bills Stefon: Diggs brothers work out ahead of NFL Training camps

Dallas Cowboys newcomer Trevon Diggs is prepping for his rookie NFL season against some top-tier talent - his older brother, Buffalo star receiver Stefon Diggs.

BriAmaranthus

by

Bdlyba 4427$

Did Cowboys Coach McCarthy ‘Pound The Table’ For Dak?

Did New Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy ‘Pound The Table’ For Negotiating QB Dak Prescott?

Mike Fisher

The Next Dak Prescott Contract - Dallas Cowboys Or Not - Will Be 'Bigger Than Pat Mahomes',' Says Ex NFL Exec

The Next Dak Prescott Contract - Dallas Cowboys Or Not - Will Be 'Bigger Than Pat Mahomes',' Says Ex NFL Exec

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys Near 4-Year Contract Agreement With Rookie Cornerback Reggie Robinson II

Dallas Cowboys Near 4-Year Contract Agreement With Rookie Cornerback Reggie Robinson II

Mike Fisher