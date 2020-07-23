Cowboys Pals LeBron, Dez, Others, Bash 'Washington Football Team'

FRISCO - The Washington Football Team, by any name, has long had a habit of stumbling over its own feet. And Thursday's announcement that the "Redskins'' will be replaced, at least for a while, by "Washington Football Team'' is, to many, another stumble.

That's certainly the opinion of NBA superstar LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, who can't believe Washington owner Dan Snyder took all this time to simply come up with "Washington Football Team.''

Writes James: "Is that real? No way! Oh man, they had a thorough intense long board meeting about that one, huh?''

LeBron happens to be a Dallas Cowboys fan, so maybe that colors his view.

Another guy with Dallas Cowboys ties, former receiver Dez Bryant, happens to agree. Bryant's view is that the absence of an actual nickname robs the team of any identity.

"A soul-crusher,'' Dez calls it.

The Washington club is dumping the offensive "Redskins'' nickname after a heightened awareness driven by the police-custody murder of George Floyd and the ongoing civil rights movement; Snyder's own sponsors and business partners finally pushed him toward the change.

Slowly but surely on Wednesday, the NFL team got around to updating its Twitter account (at one point it read "Washington Football Team'' but still was "@Redskins.com,'' and later, that was changed but the old logo remained.

Eventually, it seems there will be a more permanent alteration. But for now, wags are everywhere in criticism of what is sort of a half-measure. (In fairness, after decades of controversy, there is some logic in thinking through such a massive move and getting it just right.)

Here at CowboysSI.com - where "hating'' the Washington Football Team (by any name) is a full-time sport, we've already pondered the fact that the poor franchise can't even win headlines in the category of "Team Name Announcements,'' as the NHL's Seattle Kraken (badd-ass!) is the victor there.

And to the idea that "Washington Football Team'' can be abbreviated to "WFT''?

We remind that given that franchise's history, it might be more appropriate to go with "WTF.''