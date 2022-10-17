Cowboys ‘Control Everything!’ Dak Prescott’s Silver (and Blue) Lining?

From playing for first place in the NFC to sitting third in the NFC East, Sunday night’s visit to City of Brotherly Love proved disappointing for the Dallas Cowboys.

But even with the standings drop in what figures to be a tight and competitive conference playoff race, the Cowboys (4-2) have to like where they stand after six games.

Rehabbing Dak Prescott, in expressing general optimism after the loss, suggested his Cowboys “control everything” about their future.

That’s not quite mathematically so, but ..

For starters, the division is no longer the NFC Least. Three teams from the East may make the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) and New York Giants (5-1) currently sit ahead of Dallas.

Going blow for blow with the NFL-leading Eagles, especially after falling behind 20-0, with a backup quarterback is reason for optimism. Cooper Rush, despite throwing three picks, had the Cowboys within a score in the fourth quarter.

“There’s always value when someone cracks you in the jaw and you fight back and have a chance to win the game, absolutely,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. “That’s what this league is all about. Frankly, you can’t get to where we want to go without going through it.”

The Dallas defense was solid in the 26-17 loss, doing its best to overcome those three turnovers. Three Philadelphia scoring drives covered 44 yards or less.

That the Eagles were the first opponent to eclipse 20 points against Dallas this season is telling. If the Cowboys can continue to get maximum effort and execution out of Micah Parsons and Co., as well as limit turnovers, Dallas should be in most every game.

The schedule, despite being the ninth-toughest remaining according to according to Tankathon.com, does let up in the coming weeks. The Cowboys have Detroit (1-4) and Chicago (2-4) in successive weeks coming up. Two wins makes for a 6-2 record at the (old) halfway point of a regular season.

And, of course, there’s Prescott, who is pointing to the Lions at AT&T Stadium on Sunday for his return. The Rush run has been better than expected, but the Cowboys can’t get where they want to go without Prescott behind center.

“I never really had any doubt the team wouldn’t do what they did,” Prescott said. “We’ve got a lot of pride on this team – the defense and I know what Cooper is capable of. Obviously, I’m disappointed I couldn’t be with the guys these past five weeks or so. I’m excited to move forward and happy as hell we’re in the position that we’re in.”

