Cowboys Place WR Johnson On New 'Reserve/COVID-19' List

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys on Sunday placed backup wide receiver Jon'Vea Johnson on the NFL's new reserve/COVID-19 list.

The league's weekend transaction wire revealed six players across the league who have been placed on the newly-created list. Johnson, the second-year receiver who is back with the club after spending his 2019 rookie season in another non-playing category - the injured reserve list - is among the six.

Johnson's presence on the list, by NFL rule, means one of two things: Either he tested positive for COVID-19, or it has been established that he has come in close contact with someone who has contracted the virus. In any event, as a result of being placed on the new list, Johnson will be required to spend time in quarantine.

How much of this is a blow to Johnson eventually making the team? It is too early to tell, especially because it is too early to know how quickly he will recover and exit quarantine. But as the entirely of the Cowboys' roster is scheduled to report here to The Star in Frisco on Tuesday for the "stay-at-home'' training camp, it does at least for the moment represent an obstacle for Johnson, who experienced some standout moments a year ago at training camp in Oxnard.

Dallas' receiving corps is led by Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and first-round rookie CeeDee Lamb, with a host of players fighting for what is likely three jobs behind them. The 6-0, 195-pound Johnson, an undrafted product of Toledo, will have to now wait for his chance.