Cowboys Players Say There's 'Green Light' For Anthem Protest

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys, from Jerry Jones' owner's box down to the players' locker room, have yet to make specifically clear their intentions as it regards a protest of social injustice during the NFL pregame-playing of the national anthem. But an assortment of team leaders have indicated they feel some level of freedom to do as they wish.

“It’s about expressing yourself,” QB Dak Prescott said. “I wouldn’t say it’s going to be about expressing one idea. That's where we are as a country right now. Individuals have different thoughts, different perceptions and different feelings than their neighbor. So for you to force your opinion and your perceptions on somebody I think isn't very important right now.

“If I had it my way, that's exactly what we'd do: Express ourselves individually but love and support one another collectively.”

"Freedom of expression'' and "love and support'' are lovely catchphrases. But in the four years since Colin Kaepernick started the trend of kneeling during the anthem as a way of protesting social injustice - an action that is a factor in Kaepernick no longer being in the league - Jones' Cowboys have not knelt, instead largely following the boss' instructions to “toe the line.”

In recent weeks, Jones has seemingly softened his position on this, noting that while he believes in the positive symbolism of the American flag, he also wants to show "grace'' and "back his players.''

Another team leader, defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford, said on Thursday that Cowboys players “definitely have a green light” to express themselves on this issue and that he and his teammates “want to do something that makes a boom.''

That can, of course, be done without any guidance from Jones, though he was instrumental two seasons ago in the team's decision to kneel in a game before the anthem - with Jerry in the middle of it all - before standing for the anthem. Indeed, the owner and other players have talked about wishing to do something that made a statement - a "boom'' - that also demonstrated team unity.

But maybe team unity for a few moments before kickoff isn't as important as what else is at stake.

“It’s about, 'How do we help?” Prescott said. “How do we help one another? How do we help one another feel safe? It's about listening to the other man, having empathy for him and understanding where he may be coming from,” Prescott said. “I think, if anything, you’ll just see guys expressing themselves, and more so from that you're going to see people supporting one another and loving one another.

“Then we'll all be working toward a common goal, which in the game of football is winning. But in life, I think it's love and equality.”