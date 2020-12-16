HomeNewsPodcasts
Search

Cowboys Practice Report: Diggs Returns; How's Zeke?

The Dallas Cowboys Need Help In The Secondary, And It's Coming, As Wednesday's Workout Included That Group - And A Limited Ezekiel Elliott
Author:
Publish date:

FRISCO - Wednesday at The Star saw the return to Dallas Cowboys practice of Chidobe Awuzie, Anthony Brown, Trevon Diggs and Donovan Wilson, important re-additions to the secondary all hoping they can play Sunday against the visiting Niners.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott (calf) was also present, but according to the team's pool report from inside Ford Center, joined cornerback Rashard Robinson (knee) doing resistance training with the athletic training staff.

Among the other DBs: Cornerbacks Awuzie (activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list), Trevon Diggs (IR-Designated to Return) and Anthony Brown (ribs) were all practicing.

(See our two-part conversation with Brown below.)

Practice-squad CB Saivion Smith (hand) did work but had a wrap on his right hand. Cornerback Deante Burton was not on the field participating for the 4-9 Cowboys.

Folded into this work: Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy plans to cut 60 minutes out of each work week for remainder of season without shortening the actual practices - a "winter schedule" that McCarthy found worked well in his Packers days.

Bur when they do work, the Cowboys, who practiced in shells Wednesday, will especially be keeping an eye on Elliott. 

"We'll just watch him,'' McCarthy said, "and see how he responds in the morning."and see how he responds in the morning."

The four top DBs are all candidates to play key roles on Sunday.

READ MORE: Tank Goodness: Dallas Cowboys 'Out-Loser' Bengals, 30-7

READ MORE: Cowboys Crush Bengals: 10 'Whitty' Observations - 'Easy Money'

It is Elliott's plan to do the same.

“I’m a competitor,'' he said, "over anything.”

diggs
News

Cowboys Practice Report: Diggs Returns; How's Zeke?

rolando mcc nolan
Podcasts

Who Should Cowboys Hire To Replace Mike Nolan?

Woodson clutch
News

EXCLUSIVE: Darren Woodson Rips Current Cowboys

Aldon-Smith-scoops-up-fumble-and-takes-it-78-yards-for-TD-vs.-Bengals
News

Cowboys DE Aldon Smith: 'We Suck Right Now'

nolan
News

Cowboys Coordinator Nolan Speaks Up On Firing Rumors

ossai
News

NFL Draft: Is Longhorns Star Ossai A Cowboys Fit?

McCarthy_DeMarcus_Lawrence_impact_player-5fd7756cc2408839011be584_Dec_14_2020_14_25_33
News

It's Official: Cowboys Announce Coach McCarthy Is Secure; Good, Bad and Ugly

andy win
News

McCarthy Job Secure; Cowboys Get 'Gratifying Win' Over Bengals

cow ben
News

Cowboys Crush Bengals: 10 'Whitty' Observations - 'Easy Money'