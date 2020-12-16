Cowboys Practice Report: Diggs Returns; How's Zeke?

The Dallas Cowboys Need Help In The Secondary, And It's Coming, As Wednesday's Workout Included That Group - And A Limited Ezekiel Elliott

FRISCO - Wednesday at The Star saw the return to Dallas Cowboys practice of Chidobe Awuzie, Anthony Brown, Trevon Diggs and Donovan Wilson, important re-additions to the secondary all hoping they can play Sunday against the visiting Niners.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott (calf) was also present, but according to the team's pool report from inside Ford Center, joined cornerback Rashard Robinson (knee) doing resistance training with the athletic training staff.

Among the other DBs: Cornerbacks Awuzie (activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list), Trevon Diggs (IR-Designated to Return) and Anthony Brown (ribs) were all practicing.

Practice-squad CB Saivion Smith (hand) did work but had a wrap on his right hand. Cornerback Deante Burton was not on the field participating for the 4-9 Cowboys.

Folded into this work: Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy plans to cut 60 minutes out of each work week for remainder of season without shortening the actual practices - a "winter schedule" that McCarthy found worked well in his Packers days.

Bur when they do work, the Cowboys, who practiced in shells Wednesday, will especially be keeping an eye on Elliott.

"We'll just watch him,'' McCarthy said, "and see how he responds in the morning."and see how he responds in the morning."

The four top DBs are all candidates to play key roles on Sunday.

It is Elliott's plan to do the same.

“I’m a competitor,'' he said, "over anything.”