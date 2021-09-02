Cowboys 14-Man Practice Squad Includes Second-Round D-Lineman
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys recently worked out defensive lineman Breeland Speaks - a former second-round NFL Draft pick of the Kansas City Chiefs who spent time last year on the Dallas practice squad. And now he's among the names on the 2021 practice squad as well.
The group assembled on Wednesday includes 14 names. One of them, Mexico's Issac Alarcon, doesn't count against the limit of 16, so there remain three possible openings. The group:
OL Isaac Alarcón
CB Kyron Brown
CB Deante Burton
S Tyler Coyle
QB Ben DiNucci
DE Austin Faoliu
DT Justin Hamilton
RB JaQuan Hardy
C Braylon Jones
WR Osirus Mitchell
Cowboys 14-Man Practice Squad Includes Former Second-Round D-Lineman
DiNucci sticks around; Speaks was a 2018 second-round draft pick of the Chiefs.
Cowboys Add New RB & QB, But DiNucci Also Staying: NFL Tracker
Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
Every Cowboys Rookie Pick Makes 53-Man Roster
'The Magnificent 11'? As things stand for the moment, a fifth of Dallas’ 53-man roster is made up of rookies.
FB Nick Ralston
WR Brandon Smith
TE Jeremy Sprinkle
S Darian Thompson
DiNucci probably has the highest profile. But it is Speaks who was once the most highly thought-of.
Waived by Kansas City at the September 2020 final cuts, Speaks (6-3, 285) spent a month on the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad prior to his Nov. 3 release.
READ MORE: "I Ain't Scared,'' Says Dak
He came to Dallas and was on the practice squad for the final two months of last season before his deal expired.
But it was his flashing in Kansas City that remains the highlight of his resume - and the reason that, at just 25, he could get another chance.
Speaks was a 2018 second-round draft decision of the Chiefs. He totaled 24 tackles and 1.5 sacks and appeared in all 16 games as a rookie. He spent part of his second-season campaign on injured reserve. The Ole Miss product also, while he was on IR, handed an NFL suspension of four games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.
READ MORE: Cowboys Add An Experienced QB