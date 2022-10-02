ARLINGTON - Maybe it's right that the rest of the NFC East refers to their two games against a certain foe as "Dallas Week,'' given that the Dallas Cowboys are not only the highest-profile of the bunch, but are also "highest'' in terms of winning games.

It happened again Sunday here at AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys recording a 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders. And just how again is "again''?

Dallas just captured its eighth consecutive victory against an NFC East opponent.

Dallas now has won 14 of its last 16 at home against the NFC East.

Dallas now has, over the last 10 seasons, a 42-19 record against the NFC East.

That doesn't mean every outing has been easy. But while starting QB Dak Prescott continues his recovery from a fractured thumb (with hopes of returning in the next two weeks), sub Cooper Rush has helped Dallas to a 3-1 record with three straight wins. Here, he found debuting receiver Michael Gallup for his first TD catch of the year ...

And he found CeeDee Lamb for the fourth-quarter clincher.

Meanwhile, the Dallas defense has build a month of dominance.

The beleaguered Carson Wentz and the Commanders have now lost three straight, in large part because they can't solve pass protection. Wentz was sacked nine times in last week's loss to the Eagles, and here, they had the challenge of dealing with the No. 1 sack team in the NFL.

But while the sacks didn't mount up here, the pressure did, and predictably, "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons and the Dallas defense gave up very little to the 1-3 Commanders.

The Cowboys still haven't allowed 200 yards passing in a game, and have given up just one TD per. Oh, and Trevon Diggs got his second interception in two games.

Parsons, after watching film of Washington, said of this meeting, "Are we going to get the same Commanders? No.”

Micah is rarely wrong, but he's misguided here. Dallas beating Washington, and winning games in the NFC East, is very much "same-old/same-old,'' is a way that Cowboys Nation must almost find comforting.

