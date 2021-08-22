Rush vs. Gilbert: Which Cowboys QB 'Won' In Loss to Texans?

Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush provided an intriguing performance in the team's NFL preseason matchup with the Houston Texans.

The Dallas Cowboys still need to sort out the backup quarterback spot. The performance that Cooper Rush provided during Saturday's 20-14 preseason loss to the Houston Texans could provide some clarity for the coaching staff.

To begin the game, the Cowboys deployed Garrett Gilbert at quarterback. That lasted for two drives, both of which failed to result in a score. In fact, he lost a fumble to open the game and the Dallas offense was held to having to punt on the second attempt.

The momentum quickly changed for the Cowboys offense after Cooper Rush took over the quarterback duties. Highlighted by a 25-yard pass to Blake Jarwin, Rush led a scoring drive that ultimately found the end-zone and tied the game at 7-7 apiece.

While the Cowboys failed to put more points on the board on the following two possessions, Rush picked up momentum once again. He did so by dishing a nine-yard touchdown throw to Cedrick Wilson for an over-the-shoulder catch. Dallas took a 14-7 lead as a result.

Rush finished with an impressive all-around performance. He completed nine of his 11 pass attempts for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Overall, he registered a 141.9 passer rating.

Said coach Mike McCarthy: I thought Cooper did a nice job there ... Two big plays able to pass, we were able to pass the ball well. Trying to get both quarterbacks an opportunity. I thought Garrett and Cooper had a really good flow ...''

There was a clear decline in "flow'' from the Cowboys offense when Ben DeNuci got his chance to take over the quarterback responsibilities.

The performance that Rush has provided the Cowboys is reminiscent of his impressive play in 2017. In four appearances, he finished completing 38 of his 52 attempts while totaling 398 passing yards and six touchdown throws. He did so without throwing a pick, either.

Could the Cowboys have a quarterback controversy on their hands? Well, of course, Dak Prescott's job is safe. However, who will solidify themselves as the clear cut backup?

If Rush's performance has not been convincing enough, the Cowboys front office could turn to external options to find an answer.

