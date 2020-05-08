Cowboys QB Dak 'Is Crazy' and Should 'Take The Money,' Theismann Says

FRISCO - Former Washington Redskins quarterback is ripping into unsigned quarterback Dak Prescott for not having already agreed to the massive deal the Dallas Cowboys have offered him.

“You’re not a top-five quarterback in the National Football League,” Theismann said of Prescott. “You’re a good football player. You have the potential to be better, but what have you done?”

“If I was advising Dak Prescott, I would say, ‘Take the money.''

Theismann, speaking to JR SportBrief on CBS Sports Radio, has a general idea of what the Cowboys have offered Prescott, who has yet to sign his franchise tag (worth $31.409 million guaranteed for 2020) or the massive deal Dallas has offered, which as we have reported in this space is a five-year deal that features $35 million APY and at least $106 million guaranteed - all of which could make Prescott the highest-paid player in NFL history.

“Dak Prescott’s situation confuses me a bit,” Theismann said. "The aggravation to go through, the unknowns if you happen to go through a year, the free agency ... But that’s a lot of money. What are you looking for? Another couple million?''

Technically, what Prescott is looking for, as we've reported, is a four-year deal, in order to see free agency again shortly after the NFL's present TV contract expires following the 2022 season - at which point the salary cap, and salaries, figure to explode upward.

Given the size of the contract, Theismann - a long-time media figure who was an NFL MVP and a Redskins Super Bowl star - wondered if Prescott is thinking straight.

What, are you crazy?'' Theimann said. "Are you really, really nuts?''