Dak Prescott made his long-awaited return on Sunday at AT&T Stadium as the Cowboys defeated the Detroit Lions 24-6, Prescott feeling all kinds of gratitude for doing “what is important to him.”

“I’m just blessed to be able to play this game,” Prescott said. “This game puts me in a place that nothing else in this world does. It’s just being able to go out there between the lines and go out to war with all these selfless guys, that’s what’s most important to me.”

And now, this thumb healed, it's time to do it again ...

But what teammates will be there with him?

Ezekiel Elliott and Micah Parsons are the headliners here as Dallas on Friday released its final injury/practice report for Week 8 against the visiting Bears. Zeke is listed as “questionable” …

Our prediction: Micah (shoulder) plays. Zeke (knee) does not ... as much as he wants to be involved with an experience, as Dak said, that cannot be replicated.

“There is nothing that can substitute this,” he said. “This game has always been a safe haven place for me. Just being able to get back between those lines and go to war with my brothers. There’s nothing like celebrating in the locker room after a hard-fought week of preparation and a hard-fought game in the NFL. I’m just blessed and privileged just to be back at it and a part of it.”

And where is this team going, re-starting against the Bears?

“The sky is the limit,'' Prescott said. "We are going to do great things this year.”

