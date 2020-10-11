Cowboys Dak Prescott Undergoing Immediate Ankle Surgery - Report

FRISCO - Dak Prescott is scheduled to undergo immediate surgery on the ankle injured in a gruesome manner in the third quarter Sunday's Week 5 game against the New York Giants here at AT & T Stadium.

The injury - too awful to watch more than once, and maybe too watch even a single time (our colleague Kevin Gray has video here) is one we will opt to not show you here.

Prescott tried to run left and got tangled up with a Giants tackler, their legs twisting together and in the end, causing what could be a break of the Dallas QB's ankle.

He remained on the turf for quite some time before being assisted on to the back of a medical golf cart and driven away, just after more than two dozen of his teammates circled and embraced him. The Cowboys "face of the franchise'' team leader was biting on a towel and holding back tears as he left the field to cheers from the audience collected here at AT & T Stadium.

People around the NFL immediately chimed in via social media, including Dallas icon Troy Aikman, who wrote, "Devastated for Dak - one of the truly great people in the NFL.''

The Cowboys are calling this "a serious right ankle injury'' and he was moved quickly from the stadium to a nearby hospital. ESPN is first to report that Prescott is undergoing immediate Sunday night surgery on the ankle at an Arlington hospital.

Prescott is of course playing on the one-year franchise tag of $31.409 million and "betting on himself'' to make even more next season when he re-approaches negotiations with the Cowboys. It does not appear he'll have more 2020 stats to back up his position - his stats have been brilliant this year even with Dallas' poor start - but he will have the respect of Cowboys watchers who know him to be as tough as football players come as he likely enters rehab toward 2021.